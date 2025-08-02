Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SWA Awards 2025: Chamkila, Panchayat 3 & Gullak 4 Lead The Pack With Top Nominations

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 09:16 PM (IST)

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 09:16 PM (IST)

The nominations for the 7th Screenwriters Association (SWA) Awards have been officially announced, setting the stage for a celebration of India's finest writing talent across films, television, and OTT. This year’s standout contenders include Imtiaz Ali’s 'Amar Singh Chamkila', 'Panchayat Season 3', and 'Gullak Season 4', which have earned major nods across writing categories. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place on August 9, 2025.

Amar Singh Chamkila bags eight nominations

Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila', starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, has secured eight nominations, including Best Story, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogues, and Best Lyrics. The film’s lyrics category is especially strong, with Irshad Kamil receiving recognition for five standout tracks: Baaja, Bol Mohabbat, Ishq Mitaye, Naram Kaalja, and Vida Karo.

Ali will be competing with Atul Sabharwal (Berlin), Avinash Sampath (CTRL), Karan Gour (Fairy Folk), and Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) in the story and screenplay segments. Meanwhile, the dialogues race features writers like Sumukhi Suresh, Devang Tiwari, Niren Bhatt, and Amit Pradhan.

OTT favourites Panchayat and Gullak shine bright

The streaming space has also made its presence felt. 'Panchayat Season 3' and 'Gullak Season 4' have earned nominations in all major web writing categories, Best Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogues. These beloved shows will go up against other fan-favourite titles like 'Bandish Bandits 2', 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper', and 'Cubicles 4'.

In the web lyrics category, 'Panchayat 3' and 'Gullak' 4 scored dual nominations for Asman Rootha and Feeling Nayi Hai, written by 'Juno'. Other notable nominees include Sanjay Leela Bhansali and A M Turaz for Saiyaan Hatto Jaao (Heeramandi), and Akhil for Zaroori Toh Nahi (Citadel: Honey Bunny).

New voices and TV veterans also recognised

The Best Debut category highlights rising screenwriters such as Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls), Sneha Desai and Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies), and Bodhayan Roychaudhury (Sector 36). Additionally, lyricist Sagar earned a nod for Tu Hai Toh from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

In television, long-standing hit Anupamaa continues to impress with nominations for Best Story and Best Dialogue, alongside Bas Itna Sa Khwaab. Titles like Freedom at Midnight, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Lootere have also made the shortlist in OTT drama writing.

With an expansive mix of established talent and fresh voices, the 2025 SWA Awards promise to honour storytelling excellence across every screen.

 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 09:16 PM (IST)
Imtiaz Ali Chamkila SWA Awards 2025 Chamkila Nominations Panchayat 3 SWA Gullak 4 Awards
