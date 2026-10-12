Sonali Bendre Joins Madhuri Dixit For Kon Honar Crorepati's First Episode; Show Starts Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonali Bendre joins Madhuri Dixit for Kon Honar Crorepati premiere.

Their rare on-screen reunion airs October 12, 9 PM.

Nana Patekar's reported death led to Sonali's guest appearance.

Madhuri received Amitabh's blessing for her hosting debut.

Sonali Bendre will join Madhuri Dixit as the special guest on the grand premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode, scheduled to air on October 12, marks a rare on-screen reunion of two celebrated actors who have enjoyed long careers in Indian cinema without sharing screen space in a feature film.

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Madhuri Dixit Shares Premiere Details

Madhuri Dixit recently took to social media to share a promotional video featuring Sonali Bendre ahead of the show's premiere. Inviting viewers to tune in, the host wrote, "Who will deliver the mind-blowing answers to the unanswered questions on the grand stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati...! Don't forget to watch on 12th October...'Kaun Banega Crorepati’ at 9 PM. On Sony Marathi channel and Sony LIV App...!"

कोण होणार करोडपतीच्या महामंचावर मिळणार अनुत्तरित प्रश्नांची भन्नाट उत्तरं...! 🤭 १२ ऑक्टोबरला पाहायला विसरू नका... 'कोण होणार करोडपती’ रात्री ९ वाजता... सोनी मराठी वाहिनीवर आणि Sony LIV ॲपवर...! @sonymarathitv @sonyLIV #KonHonarCrorepati #AataKhelBadalnar #कोणहोणारकरोडपती #सोनीमराठी #SonyMarathi — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 12, 2026

Nana Patekar Was Set To Appear

According to reports, the premiere episode's original line-up underwent a last-minute change following the reported death of actor Nana Patekar. He was initially expected to shoot the opening episode with Madhuri over the weekend. Following the reported development, the makers revised their plans, with Sonali stepping in as the special guest.

Madhuri Dixit Meets Amitabh Bachchan

Madhuri's new hosting chapter also comes amid her recent appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The episode coincided with the celebrations around the veteran actor's 84th birthday and featured conversations about his personal life, including his mother's personality and his early political journey.

Madhuri also took home Amitabh's pen as a return gift, hoping to receive his blessings as she takes on the hosting role in a format long associated with the Bollywood legend.

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About 'Kon Honar Crorepati'

With a first-time on-screen pairing, personal conversations and a meaningful cause at its heart, the grand premiere promises to set the tone for a new chapter of Kon Honar Crorepati with Madhuri Dixit at the helm.

The grand premiere will air at 9 pm on Sony Marathi and will also be available on Sony LIV.