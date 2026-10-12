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English NewsEntertainmentOTTSonali Bendre Joins Madhuri Dixit For Kon Honar Crorepati's First Episode; Show Starts Today

Sonali Bendre Joins Madhuri Dixit For Kon Honar Crorepati's First Episode; Show Starts Today

Sonali Bendre joins Madhuri Dixit for the Kon Honar Crorepati premiere on October 12, following a reported last-minute change to the show's line-up.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonali Bendre joins Madhuri Dixit for Kon Honar Crorepati premiere.
  • Their rare on-screen reunion airs October 12, 9 PM.
  • Nana Patekar's reported death led to Sonali's guest appearance.
  • Madhuri received Amitabh's blessing for her hosting debut.

Sonali Bendre will join Madhuri Dixit as the special guest on the grand premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode, scheduled to air on October 12, marks a rare on-screen reunion of two celebrated actors who have enjoyed long careers in Indian cinema without sharing screen space in a feature film.

ALSO READ: Thane Police Rescue TV Actress From Mumbai's Human Trafficking Racket, Manhunt Launched

Madhuri Dixit Shares Premiere Details 

Madhuri Dixit recently took to social media to share a promotional video featuring Sonali Bendre ahead of the show's premiere. Inviting viewers to tune in, the host wrote, "Who will deliver the mind-blowing answers to the unanswered questions on the grand stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati...! Don't forget to watch on 12th October...'Kaun Banega Crorepati’ at 9 PM. On Sony Marathi channel and Sony LIV App...!"

Nana Patekar Was Set To Appear

According to reports, the premiere episode's original line-up underwent a last-minute change following the reported death of actor Nana Patekar. He was initially expected to shoot the opening episode with Madhuri over the weekend. Following the reported development, the makers revised their plans, with Sonali stepping in as the special guest.

Madhuri Dixit Meets Amitabh Bachchan 

Madhuri's new hosting chapter also comes amid her recent appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The episode coincided with the celebrations around the veteran actor's 84th birthday and featured conversations about his personal life, including his mother's personality and his early political journey.

Madhuri also took home Amitabh's pen as a return gift, hoping to receive his blessings as she takes on the hosting role in a format long associated with the Bollywood legend.

ALSO READ: ‘Why Are People So Keen To Retire Me From My Work?’ Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At Retirement Rumours

About 'Kon Honar Crorepati'

With a first-time on-screen pairing, personal conversations and a meaningful cause at its heart, the grand premiere promises to set the tone for a new chapter of Kon Honar Crorepati with Madhuri Dixit at the helm.

The grand premiere will air at 9 pm on Sony Marathi and will also be available on Sony LIV.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the special guests on the grand premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati?

Sonali Bendre will join Madhuri Dixit as the special guest on the grand premiere. This marks a rare on-screen reunion for the two celebrated actors.

When will the grand premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati air?

The grand premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati is scheduled to air on October 12. Viewers can watch it at 9 PM on Sony Marathi channel and the Sony LIV App.

Why did Sonali Bendre replace Nana Patekar on the premiere episode?

Sonali Bendre stepped in as the special guest after a last-minute change. This followed reports of actor Nana Patekar's death, who was initially expected to shoot the opening episode.

Where can I watch the grand premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati?

The grand premiere will air on Sony Marathi channel at 9 pm. It will also be available for streaming on the Sony LIV App.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Madhuri Dixit Nana Patekar Kaun Banega Crorepati Sonali Bendre Kon Honar Crorepati
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