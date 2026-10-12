Thane Police Rescue TV Actress From Mumbai's Human Trafficking Racket, Manhunt Launched

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thane police rescued actress from human trafficking racket.

Woman arrested for forcing entertainment industry workers into prostitution.

Police registered case, searching for her alleged male accomplice.

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have busted an alleged human trafficking and prostitution racket and rescued a 35-year-old television actress, officials said on Sunday. The operation uncovered a suspected network that allegedly forced women working in the entertainment industry into prostitution. A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the case, while police are searching for her alleged male accomplice.

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Police Rescue TV Actress During Hotel Raid

Acting on information provided by an NGO, police sent a decoy customer to a hotel on the Mira-Bhayandar Road on 8 October. Officers subsequently raided the premises and arrested a woman identified as Tabassum alias Sonia Umar Qureshi, 39, according to a police press release.

The accused allegedly collected money in exchange for forcing women into prostitution. During the operation, police rescued an actress who had worked in Hindi television serials and web series. She has since been placed in protective custody at the Rescue Foundation in Mumbai.

Accused Allegedly Targeted Entertainment Industry Workers

According to police, Qureshi allegedly operated the racket alongside a male associate. The pair reportedly targeted women employed in the entertainment industry, particularly those working in television serials, web series and photo shoots, and allegedly coerced them into prostitution.

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Human Trafficking Case Registered, Search For Accomplice Underway

Qureshi, who originally hails from Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district and currently lives in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area, has been arrested. Police have registered a case against her under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with human trafficking, and relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The alleged male accomplice remains at large. Police are continuing their investigation and searching for others who may be connected to the racket.