Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Zayn Marie showed injury marks after Mumbai protest detention.

She, Imran Khan, detained during Mumbai CJP voter protest.

Protest against voter list changes lacked official permission.

Police detained 400 people, including actors; FIR filed.

Actor Zayn Marie, niece of Aamir Khan and cousin of Imran Khan, has shared a video showing injury marks on her body following her detention during CJP's Mumbai protest. The actor was detained alongside Imran Khan and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, at August Kranti Maidan on Saturday, 10 October. All three were released a few hours later.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan, Girlfriend Lekha Washington Named In FIR After Mumbai's CJP Protest

Zayn Marie Khan Shares Video Showing Injury Marks

In an Instagram Reel posted after her release, Zayn showed the marks on her body and addressed the camera with a message about fear. She said, "Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place."

She accompanied the post with the caption, "she exposes (the state) on the internet." The video has drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the police action during the protest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

Zayn Marie, Imran Khan, Lekha Washington Were Detained

The three actors were among those attending a demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on Saturday. Organised in connection with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, the gathering called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities linked to voter-list changes and exclusions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

According to the Mumbai Police, permission had not been sought to hold the protest at August Kranti Maidan. Police also cited Bombay High Court directions stating that demonstrations could be held only at Azad Maidan. Authorities said more than 400 people were detained during the operation.

According to reports, FIR was also named on all three of them.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Backs CJP Protest; Shares Makeup Tutorial To Avoid Facial Recognition: WATCH

Who Is Zayn Marie?

Zayn Marie Khan is an actor and the daughter of filmmaker Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan’s cousin. Mansoor is known for directing films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Zayn made her screen debut in the 2020 Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer. She has also appeared in the Netflix anthology series Feels Like Ishq and had a small role in Alia Bhatt’s film Kapoor & Sons.