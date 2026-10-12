Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan denied retirement rumors, emphasizing his passion for work.

Bachchan recalled his father's emotional birthday poem and tearful moment.

He remains active with multiple upcoming films and KBC hosting duties.

Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as the ‘Shahenshah of Bollywood’, has hit back at his retirement rumours as he celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. The veteran actor spoke about his enduring passion for work, making it clear that he has no reason to consider stepping away from it as long as he remains physically capable.

Amitabh Bachchan On His Retirement

According to a report published by Rediff, Amitabh Bachchan said he would continue working for as long as his health allowed him to do so. “Why should I think of giving up?” he was quoted as saying by Rediff. He also questioned the speculation surrounding his retirement, and added, “Why are people so keen to retire me from my work?”

The rumours gained momentum after Bachchan used the word ‘retire’ in a blog post in September. It led to speculation that he was planning to step away from his professional commitments.

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“It’s late, time to retire,” he had written.

However, the actor later clarified his statement in another blog post, explaining that he had simply meant it was time to go to bed.

“I wrote in the Blog... ‘its late, time to retire…’ which we all know means retire to bed; it's late... and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!” he wrote, taking a sarcastic dig at the media’s interpretation of his words.

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On His 84th Birthday

Speaking about his birthday, Bachchan said he viewed the occasion as an ordinary day and felt grateful that he could continue doing what he loved.

“What is there to celebrate? Is it a day like any other day? I’m grateful that I am still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit,” he reportedly told the publication.

When Harivansh Rai Bachchan Broke Down In Tears

Amitabh Bachchan also recalled an emotional family tradition involving his father, the celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Every year on his birthday, his father would write a special poem for him and recite it as part of the family’s celebrations. The tradition took on a deeper emotional significance following Amitabh’s near-fatal accident while shooting Coolie in 1982.

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Recalling that difficult period, the actor spoke about how his father’s birthday poem moved him deeply. He also remembered witnessing his father break down in tears, describing it as the first time he had seen him express such intense emotion.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to remain active in the entertainment industry. He is associated with upcoming projects, including the courtroom drama Section 84, The Intern and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2.

He is also hosting the 18th season of the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).