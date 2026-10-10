Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan recalled his mother's advice during his 1984 campaign.

He wanted to quit politics, but she urged him to win.

His mother, Teji, always emphasized self-reliance and commitment.

Bachchan won the election, later left politics disillusioned.

Amitabh Bachchan recently revisited a chapter of his life, recalling how he considered abandoning his 1984 election campaign. He talked about how hihs mother, Teji Bachchan, urged him to see it through. During an interaction with Madhuri Dixit on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the veteran actor spoke about his mother's firm approach to raising her children and the advice she gave him when he wanted to withdraw from politics.

Bachchan said his decision to enter the electoral race came during an emotional period. Although he soon began to feel that politics was not for him, his mother's response was clear: he should contest the election, win it, and only then decide whether to step away.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Songs Get Grammy Consideration Across 8 Categories

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Mother's Strict Advice

During the conversation, Madhuri Dixit asked Bachchan what his mother was like and whether she was strict or disciplined. The actor spoke about Teji Bachchan, who came from a Sikh family, and recalled an incident from his childhood that illustrated her approach.

He described how he once returned home in tears after a fight with a group of boys who had beaten him. When he complained to his mother, she did not simply comfort him. Instead, she told him to go back and stand up for himself.

Recalling her words, Bachchan said, "Chup ho jao, wapas jao. Unko maarkar wapas aao. ye rote hue chehre ke saath mat aana."

The actor said his mother was protective of her children.

Why Amitabh Bachchan Wanted To Quit 1984 Election Campaign?

Bachchan also opened up about his entry into politics, revealing that he was asked to contest the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. He said the decision came at an emotional time and that, within a week of beginning the campaign, he had started doubting whether he could continue.

Reflecting on that period, he said, "Pata nahi mujhe ye kehna chahiye ya nahi, 1984 mai mujhe kaha gya ki election ladu. Ek bhavuk samay tha, hum pahuch gaye. Hafte bhar mai mujhe lagne laga ki mujhse nahi ho paega."

The actor recalled telling his wife, Jaya Bachchan, that he wanted to leave. She advised him to discuss the matter with his parents.

Bachchan then approached his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and talked about how he was struggling with the campaign and wanted to return home.

'Tum Wapas Nahi Jaoge'

According to Amitabh Bachchan, his father agreed that he could return and asked him to prepare to leave. However, his mother intervened and insisted that he should not abandon the election halfway through.

Remembering what she said during the conversation, the actor recalled, "Tum wapas nahi jaoge. Tum chunav ladoge, tum jeetoge, tab jaakar agar tum chodhna chaho toh chodhna."

Her words encouraged Bachchan to continue with the campaign. He went on to contest the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate in 1984, defeating veteran politician Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna by a substantial margin.

ALSO READ: 'That Must Hurt': Kangana Ranaut Backs Kamal Haasan's Reply To Elon Musk Over Starlink India Row

Amitabh Bachchan's Record-Breaking Victory In Allahabad

Bachchan won the 1984 election with 2,97,461 votes, accounting for 68.21% of the 4,36,120 votes recorded. Bahuguna finished second with 1,09,666 votes, or 25.15%.

The victory marked a striking transition from cinema to politics for the actor, who had entered the race amid the turbulent period following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His close friendship with Rajiv Gandhi was widely associated with his decision to contest the election.

However, Bachchan's political career was brief. He resigned from Parliament in 1987, three years after his victory, having become disillusioned with the political environment. He later described his entry into politics as an emotionally driven decision.