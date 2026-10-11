Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan issued new warning against non-consensual paparazzi photos.

Actress Neha Dhupia thanked him for addressing this issue.

He warned strict action against continued non-consensual photography.

Khan previously raised concerns about this practice in 2026.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a fresh warning to paparazzi who take photographs of actresses from behind without their consent. Addressing the issue on Bigg Boss 20, the actor said he would take strict action against photographers who continue to click such pictures even after being asked to stop. His remarks came after actress Neha Dhupia raised concerns about the practice on the show.

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What Did Salman Khan Say About Paparazzi?

Neha Dhupia recently appeared on Bigg Boss 20 to promote Roadies Rebirth. During her visit, she thanked Salman for speaking out against photographers who take inappropriate pictures of actresses without their permission.

Neha also pointed out that some paparazzi were continuing the practice despite the actor's earlier warning.

Responding to the issue, Salman acknowledged that some celebrities invite paparazzi and pay them to take photographs. However, he stressed that this shouldn't give photographers the right to take pictures of those who aren't comfortable with it.

He said, 'Some celebrities call the paparazzi, pay them and even ask them to do this. What can they do? Those who want it can get it done, but those who don't shouldn't be touched.' He added that photographers should respect a person's discomfort and refrain from taking such pictures.

Latest: Thank you Sir..., Thank You So Much! #NehaDhupia Gets Emotional And Thanks #SalmanKhan For Taking a Stand For Women ! #BiggBoss20 #WeekendKaVaar https://t.co/GIDtxad4Ra — Shoaib Ansari (@HaqSeSalmanFan) October 11, 2026

Salman Khan Threatens Strict Action Against Photographers

Salman made his position clear, warning that photographers who disregard actresses' objections would have to face the consequences.

He said, 'When girls go up to the paparazzi and tell them not to take such pictures, but someone still does it, then they will be dealt with. They've started doing it even more now, but I will take a strong stand on this. They think it's a joke, and some big platforms are doing it too. I will take strict action.'

His comments underline the importance of respecting personal boundaries, particularly when photographers continue taking pictures after someone has explicitly objected.

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Salman Khan Had Raised The Issue Earlier Too

This isn't the first time Salman has spoken against the practice. In an episode of Bigg Boss 20 in September 2026, he reprimanded paparazzi who photograph or film actresses from behind and then share the content on social media.

He also questioned the practice of circulating such images and asking people to identify the women featured in them. Salman said that actresses who object to such photographs should speak up and openly oppose the behaviour.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. He is also preparing for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which features Chitrangda Singh in a key role.

The actor is also working with South Indian filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally on SVC63, which stars Nayanthara alongside him. According to reports, the film is titled Monster and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Eid 2027.