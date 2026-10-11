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English NewsEntertainmentOTTSalman Khan Warns Paparazzi Over Inappropriate Photos Of Actresses, Says 'I'll Take Strict Action'

Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi Over Inappropriate Photos Of Actresses, Says 'I'll Take Strict Action'

Salman Khan warns paparazzi against taking unwanted pictures of actresses on Bigg Boss 20, threatening strict action against photographers who ignore their objections.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan issued new warning against non-consensual paparazzi photos.
  • Actress Neha Dhupia thanked him for addressing this issue.
  • He warned strict action against continued non-consensual photography.
  • Khan previously raised concerns about this practice in 2026.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a fresh warning to paparazzi who take photographs of actresses from behind without their consent. Addressing the issue on Bigg Boss 20, the actor said he would take strict action against photographers who continue to click such pictures even after being asked to stop. His remarks came after actress Neha Dhupia raised concerns about the practice on the show.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Thanks Fans After Launching YouTube Channel; Says Content Is For Kids

What Did Salman Khan Say About Paparazzi?

Neha Dhupia recently appeared on Bigg Boss 20 to promote Roadies Rebirth. During her visit, she thanked Salman for speaking out against photographers who take inappropriate pictures of actresses without their permission.

Neha also pointed out that some paparazzi were continuing the practice despite the actor's earlier warning.

Responding to the issue, Salman acknowledged that some celebrities invite paparazzi and pay them to take photographs. However, he stressed that this shouldn't give photographers the right to take pictures of those who aren't comfortable with it.

He said, 'Some celebrities call the paparazzi, pay them and even ask them to do this. What can they do? Those who want it can get it done, but those who don't shouldn't be touched.' He added that photographers should respect a person's discomfort and refrain from taking such pictures.

Salman Khan Threatens Strict Action Against Photographers

Salman made his position clear, warning that photographers who disregard actresses' objections would have to face the consequences.

He said, 'When girls go up to the paparazzi and tell them not to take such pictures, but someone still does it, then they will be dealt with. They've started doing it even more now, but I will take a strong stand on this. They think it's a joke, and some big platforms are doing it too. I will take strict action.'

His comments underline the importance of respecting personal boundaries, particularly when photographers continue taking pictures after someone has explicitly objected.

ALSO READ: Rajnikanth Fan Showcases 230 Iconic Looks Of The Superstar In Navratri Kolu: WATCH

Salman Khan Had Raised The Issue Earlier Too

This isn't the first time Salman has spoken against the practice. In an episode of Bigg Boss 20 in September 2026, he reprimanded paparazzi who photograph or film actresses from behind and then share the content on social media.

He also questioned the practice of circulating such images and asking people to identify the women featured in them. Salman said that actresses who object to such photographs should speak up and openly oppose the behaviour.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. He is also preparing for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which features Chitrangda Singh in a key role.

The actor is also working with South Indian filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally on SVC63, which stars Nayanthara alongside him. According to reports, the film is titled Monster and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Eid 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did Salman Khan issue to paparazzi?

Salman Khan issued a fresh warning to paparazzi against taking photographs of actresses from behind without their consent. He stated he would take strict action against those who continue this practice after being asked to stop.

Who raised concerns about paparazzi taking inappropriate photos?

Actress Neha Dhupia raised concerns on Bigg Boss 20 about paparazzi taking inappropriate pictures of actresses without permission. Her remarks prompted Salman Khan to address the issue on the show.

Has Salman Khan addressed paparazzi behavior before?

Yes, this isn't his first time. He previously reprimanded paparazzi in a September 2026 episode of Bigg Boss 20 for photographing or filming actresses from behind and sharing content.

What action will Salman Khan take against uncooperative paparazzi?

Salman Khan warned he would take a strict action.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paparazzi Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20
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