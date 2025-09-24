Rise And Fall: Aditya Narayan And Kiku Sharda Clash After Shocking Nomination

The latest episode of Rise and Fall brought high-voltage drama when the “ultimate ruler” dropped a bombshell by nominating Anaya Bangar for the dreaded “Ultimate Fall.” While contestants were still reeling from the decision, tempers flared between Aditya Narayan and Kiku Sharda.

Big fight between Aditya Narayan and Kiku Sharda

The showdown began when Aditya confronted Kiku, saying, “Aap kya mujhe ye pagal wagal bolte rehte ho, aap har baar red room mein mujhe target karte rehte ho.” Kiku brushed it off as a joke, but Aditya made it clear he found the remark offensive.

The argument escalated quickly, with Aditya accusing Kiku of dodging direct confrontation, while Kiku insisted he always voiced his opinions. Aditya then challenged him openly: “Physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, koi bhi challenge kar lo.”

Kiku dismissed the remarks as arrogance, prompting Aditya to retort, “Jo game mai pehle din se khel raha hu, aaj bhi wahi khel raha hu. Aapki tarah palta-palti nahi kar raha hu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

The tension took an emotional toll as Kiku later confided in Arbaaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma, admitting, “Mujhe game se problem nahi hai yaar, mujhe is type ke attitude se problem hai.” Meanwhile, Aditya vented to Nayandeep Rakshit, bluntly calling Kiku the weakest player in the house.

About Rise and Fall

Currently, the Rise and Fall house remains divided, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi working as “Workers,” while Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaaz Patel continue as “Rulers.”

Rise and Fall streams daily on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.