'Obsession' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Curry Baker's Horror Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Horror film 'Obsession' is set to make its OTT debut.

Story involves cursed object compelling unwanted love, fear.

Film achieved significant worldwide box office success.

Hollywood horror film Obsession, which received a strong response at the box office and found an audience in India, is preparing for its OTT debut. The supernatural thriller revolves around love, obsession and fear, making it an option for viewers who enjoy unsettling horror stories. The film will be available to stream in Hindi as well as English.

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Obsession OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Obsession will arrive on JioHotstar on October 30, through the platform’s Peacock hub. Viewers will be able to watch it in both English and Hindi. The streaming release will feature the film’s original uncut version.

Following its theatrical run in India, the film was also available to rent on platforms such as Prime Video. Its JioHotstar release will give audiences another opportunity to watch the horror film.

The movie has received an IMDb rating of 7.8, according to the information provided.

About 'Obsession'

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession is a supernatural horror film starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston. It follows Nikki and Bear, whose lives take a disturbing turn after Bear uses a cursed object called the One Wish Willow.

Bear uses the object to force Nikki to fall in love with him. However, what begins as a wish soon spirals into a terrifying situation, with Nikki becoming a danger to the people who cross her path.

The film was released in cinemas in the US on May 15 and in India on May 29, 2026.

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'Obsession' Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Obsession earned around Rs 3,851.14 crore worldwide and was screened across 65,360 shows. Its reported collections included Rs 100.96 crore in India and Rs 1,505 crore from overseas markets.

The film proved to be a box-office hit, and its upcoming digital release will bring the story to a wider streaming audience.