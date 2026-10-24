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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Obsession' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Curry Baker's Horror Film

'Obsession' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Curry Baker's Horror Film

Obsession is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar on October 30, just in time for Halloween. Know the film’s plot, cast details and streaming information.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Horror film 'Obsession' is set to make its OTT debut.
  • Story involves cursed object compelling unwanted love, fear.
  • Film achieved significant worldwide box office success.

Hollywood horror film Obsession, which received a strong response at the box office and found an audience in India, is preparing for its OTT debut. The supernatural thriller revolves around love, obsession and fear, making it an option for viewers who enjoy unsettling horror stories. The film will be available to stream in Hindi as well as English.

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Obsession OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Obsession will arrive on JioHotstar on October 30, through the platform’s Peacock hub. Viewers will be able to watch it in both English and Hindi. The streaming release will feature the film’s original uncut version.

Following its theatrical run in India, the film was also available to rent on platforms such as Prime Video. Its JioHotstar release will give audiences another opportunity to watch the horror film.

The movie has received an IMDb rating of 7.8, according to the information provided.

About 'Obsession'

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession is a supernatural horror film starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston. It follows Nikki and Bear, whose lives take a disturbing turn after Bear uses a cursed object called the One Wish Willow.

Bear uses the object to force Nikki to fall in love with him. However, what begins as a wish soon spirals into a terrifying situation, with Nikki becoming a danger to the people who cross her path.

The film was released in cinemas in the US on May 15 and in India on May 29, 2026.

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'Obsession' Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Obsession earned around Rs 3,851.14 crore worldwide and was screened across 65,360 shows. Its reported collections included Rs 100.96 crore in India and Rs 1,505 crore from overseas markets.

The film proved to be a box-office hit, and its upcoming digital release will bring the story to a wider streaming audience.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I stream the film 'Obsession'?

'Obsession' will be available to stream on JioHotstar via its Peacock hub starting October 30. It will be offered in both English and Hindi.

What is 'Obsession' about?

The film follows Nikki and Bear, whose lives are disrupted when Bear uses a cursed object, the One Wish Willow, to make Nikki fall in love with him. This wish then spirals into a terrifying situation.

Will 'Obsession' be available in Hindi on OTT?

Yes, the film will be available to stream in both Hindi and English on JioHotstar. The streaming release will feature the film's original uncut version.

Was 'Obsession' a box-office success?

Yes, 'Obsession' was a box-office hit, earning around Rs 3,851.14 crore worldwide. It collected Rs 100.96 crore in India and Rs 1,505 crore from overseas markets.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Obsession Inde Navarrette Michael Johnston Obsession OTT Release Curry Baker
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