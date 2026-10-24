Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sessions court rejected accused Shariful Fakir's guilty plea.

Prosecution presented first witness, nanny Eliyama Philip.

Philip identified seized knife as alleged attack weapon.

The trial in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan has moved forward, with a sessions court rejecting the guilty plea of accused Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national. On Friday, the prosecution began presenting its case by examining its first witness, Eliyama Philip, a nanny employed at the actor’s residence. Philip, who had filed the complaint against Fakir, was shown a knife seized by the police and identified it as the weapon allegedly used in the incident. Her testimony marks an important step in the proceedings as the prosecution begins recording witness statements. Fakir has been provided legal aid.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Nanny Identifies Knife

The prosecution examined Eliyama Philip, who worked as a nanny at Saif Ali Khan’s residence and had lodged the complaint against the accused. During her testimony, Philip was shown a knife seized by investigators. The prosecution claims the weapon was used in the attack on the actor. According to the details presented in court, Philip identified the knife as the one allegedly used during the incident.

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Key Witness In Saif Ali Khan Attack Trial

Philip is an important witness for the prosecution, as she is also an eyewitness to the incident. Her testimony forms part of the evidence being presented as the trial gets underway. The Sessions Court has rejected Shariful Fakir’s guilty plea and proceeded with the trial. Fakir, a Bangladeshi national accused in the case, has been provided with a lawyer through legal aid.

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What Happens Next In The Case?

With the prosecution examining its first witness, the court proceedings have entered the witness testimony stage. Further hearings will allow the prosecution to present its evidence as the trial progresses. The identification of the knife by Philip is part of the evidence being examined by the court. The allegations against Fakir remain subject to the ongoing judicial process.