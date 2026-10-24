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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSaif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bangladeshi Accused Shariful Fakir’s Guilty Plea Rejected, First Witness Examined

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bangladeshi Accused Shariful Fakir’s Guilty Plea Rejected, First Witness Examined

The trial in the Saif Ali Khan attack case has begun after a sessions court rejected accused Shariful Fakir’s guilty plea. The actor’s nanny, Eliyama Philip, identified a knife allegedly used in the incident during her testimony.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sessions court rejected accused Shariful Fakir's guilty plea.
  • Prosecution presented first witness, nanny Eliyama Philip.
  • Philip identified seized knife as alleged attack weapon.

The trial in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan has moved forward, with a sessions court rejecting the guilty plea of accused Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national. On Friday, the prosecution began presenting its case by examining its first witness, Eliyama Philip, a nanny employed at the actor’s residence. Philip, who had filed the complaint against Fakir, was shown a knife seized by the police and identified it as the weapon allegedly used in the incident. Her testimony marks an important step in the proceedings as the prosecution begins recording witness statements. Fakir has been provided legal aid.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Nanny Identifies Knife

The prosecution examined Eliyama Philip, who worked as a nanny at Saif Ali Khan’s residence and had lodged the complaint against the accused. During her testimony, Philip was shown a knife seized by investigators. The prosecution claims the weapon was used in the attack on the actor. According to the details presented in court, Philip identified the knife as the one allegedly used during the incident.

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Key Witness In Saif Ali Khan Attack Trial

Philip is an important witness for the prosecution, as she is also an eyewitness to the incident. Her testimony forms part of the evidence being presented as the trial gets underway. The Sessions Court has rejected Shariful Fakir’s guilty plea and proceeded with the trial. Fakir, a Bangladeshi national accused in the case, has been provided with a lawyer through legal aid.

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What Happens Next In The Case?

With the prosecution examining its first witness, the court proceedings have entered the witness testimony stage. Further hearings will allow the prosecution to present its evidence as the trial progresses. The identification of the knife by Philip is part of the evidence being examined by the court. The allegations against Fakir remain subject to the ongoing judicial process.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the first witness to testify in the Saif Ali Khan attack trial?

The first witness was Eliyama Philip, a nanny at Saif Ali Khan's residence. She had filed the initial complaint against the accused.

What did the first witness identify during her testimony?

Eliyama Philip identified a knife seized by the police. She stated it was the weapon allegedly used in the incident.

Who is the accused in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan?

The accused is Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national. The sessions court rejected his guilty plea, and he has been provided legal aid.

What is the current status of the trial?

The trial has entered the witness testimony stage, with the prosecution presenting its case. Further hearings will allow the prosecution to present more evidence.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Sessions Court Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Saif Ali Khan Attack Case Shariful Fakir Eliyama Philip Saif Ali Khan Attack Trial Knife Identification
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