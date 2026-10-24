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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTMKOC's Dilip Joshi Wins 'Most Popular TV Performance In Comic Role' For Jethalal, Beats 14 Nominees

TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Wins 'Most Popular TV Performance In Comic Role' For Jethalal, Beats 14 Nominees

Dilip Joshi wins the IFTA 2026 Most Popular TV Performance in a Comic Role title for Jethalal, beating 14 nominees with 3,812 votes.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dilip Joshi won IFTA 2026 Most Popular Comic Role award.
  • His 3,812 votes for Jethalal's role led category.
  • Joshi surpassed all 14 other nominees' combined vote.
  • Krishna Bharadwaj placed second with 786 votes received.

Dilip Joshi, who is best known for playing Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has won the Most Popular TV Performance in a Comic Role title at the Indian Film & TV Awards (IFTA) 2026. Joshi secured 3,812 votes, accounting for 57.8% of all verified votes, outperforming the combined total of the other 14 nominees. The win highlights his enduring popularity among television audiences and the lasting appeal of his much-loved comic character, Jethalal.

The actor finished well ahead of his competitors, with his popular portrayal of Jethalal leading the voting across all age groups.

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Dilip Joshi Beats 14 Nominees Combined

Dilip Joshi received 3,812 votes in the IFTA 2026 voting, while the remaining 14 nominees collectively secured 2,784 votes. His individual tally was significantly higher than the combined vote count of all his competitors, highlighting the strong support for his portrayal of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The result placed Joshi comfortably ahead of the other contenders in the Most Popular TV Performance in a Comic Role category.

 
 
 
 
 
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Krishna Bharadwaj, known for playing Tenali Rama in the television series of the same name, finished in second place with 786 votes.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kohli Flags Alleged Drug Activity At Bandra's Carter Road, Mumbai Police Respond

Top Five Performances

Dilip Joshi topped the IFTA 2026 voting with 3,812 votes for his popular portrayal of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays Tenali Rama, secured the second position with 786 votes. Sumeet Raghavan followed in third place with 341 votes for his role as Rajesh Wagle, while Shubhangi Atre received 333 votes for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi. Aasif Sheikh rounded off the top five with 310 votes, completing the list of the five highest-voted performers in the category.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Most Popular TV Performance In A Comic Role at IFTA 2026?

Dilip Joshi, known for playing Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, won this prestigious title at the Indian Film & TV Awards (IFTA) 2026.

How many votes did Dilip Joshi receive for his win?

Dilip Joshi secured 3,812 votes, accounting for 57.8% of all verified votes. This total surpassed the combined votes of all other 14 nominees.

Who was the runner-up in the Most Popular TV Performance In A Comic Role category?

Krishna Bharadwaj, known for playing Tenali Rama, finished in second place. He received 786 votes.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dilip Joshi Jethalal Gadha IFTA 2026 Awards
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