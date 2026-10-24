The controversy arose after MLA Subodh Uniyal accused Daler Mehndi of being drunk on stage during his appearance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri.
'Bichare Maan Gaye': Mika Singh Says Daler Mehndi Agreed To Perform After Sunanda Sharma Cancelled Uttarakhand Show
Mika Singh says Daler Mehndi stepped in after Sunanda Sharma cancelled her Uttarakhand show. The singer goes on to defend his brother amid the controversy.
- Mika Singh defended Daler Mehndi over drunk allegations.
- Daler performed after Sunanda Sharma cancelled last minute.
- Mika refuted lip-syncing claims, asserting it was live.
- Mika urged respect for established artistes' contributions.
Mika Singh has defended his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, amid the controversy surrounding the veteran performer's appearance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri, Uttarakhand. The row erupted after MLA Subodh Uniyal accused Daler of being drunk on stage. Mika has now explained how his brother came to perform at the event, claiming he agreed to step in after singer Sunanda Sharma cancelled her appearance at short notice.
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'Woh Bichare Maan Gaye...'
Speaking at a press conference this week, Mika said Sunanda Sharma had initially been booked for the programme but pulled out shortly before the event. He suggested that she may have had a personal reason or been unwell.
He said, “Unhone Sunanda Sharma ko book kiya tha. Sunanda Sharma ji ne ek din pehle hi show cancel kar diya. I think unki koi personal problem hogi, maybe she was not well, unko bhukhaar ho sakta hai ya tabyat kharaab."
He added that Daler agreed to perform despite reportedly not feeling well himself.
“Woh bichare (Daler) maan gaye, apne bed se uth gaye aur show pe chale gaye. Koi bhi aap video dekhoge, log enjoy kar rahe hain,” Mika said, adding that videos of the performance showed the audience enjoying the show," Mika said.
#MikaSingh reveals that #SunandaSharma was originally booked to perform in #Uttarakhand that day but she cancelled last minute. https://t.co/6FpSPEu9Ke— Bollywood Helpline (@BollywoodH) October 23, 2026
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Mika Singh Responds To Lip-Syncing Claims
Mika also addressed claims that Daler was lip-syncing during the Uttarakhand performance. Defending his brother, he insisted that it was a live show and not a pre-recorded performance.
“Live show tha, koi CD nahi thi. Aaj kal log CD mein hi gaate hain, main nahi kahunga ki woh kharab log hain. Culture hai, fans aate hain, apne star ko dekhne ke liye, aur woh enjoy karte hain,” he said.
Mika has also criticised the public treatment of his brother, arguing that established artistes deserve respect for their contributions to music.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Daler Mehndi's performance controversial?
Why did Daler Mehndi perform at the Kunjapuri Mela?
Daler Mehndi agreed to perform after singer Sunanda Sharma cancelled her appearance at short notice. Mika Singh stated his brother stepped in despite reportedly not feeling well himself.
How did Mika Singh address the lip-syncing allegations against Daler Mehndi?
Mika Singh defended his brother, insisting it was a live show and not a pre-recorded performance. He argued that today's culture often involves lip-syncing, but Daler's show was live.
Why did Sunanda Sharma cancel her performance at the event?
Sunanda Sharma cancelled her booking a day before the event. Mika Singh speculated she might have had a personal problem or been unwell, possibly with a fever.