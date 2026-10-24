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English NewsEntertainmentOTTMary Kom Eliminated From 'Bigg Boss 20'

Mary Kom Eliminated From 'Bigg Boss 20'

Mary Kom has reportedly been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 after seven weeks. Her eviction is expected to feature in Rohit Shetty’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mary Kom reportedly evicted from Bigg Boss 20 reality show.
  • Her comment on female athletes caused controversy and criticism.
  • Ongoing legal dispute with former husband drew show attention.

Olympic medallist Mary Kom has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after spending seven weeks in the reality show’s house. She is said to have received the fewest audience votes among the nominated contestants, with her exit expected to feature in an upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Rohit Shetty. Her stint on the show drew attention not only for her presence but also for several controversies during her time inside the house.

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Mary Kom Reportedly Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'

Mary Kom was nominated for eviction this week alongside Uditi Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Manish Goel, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu.

Following the vote count, Mary Kom reportedly received the lowest number of votes, bringing her seven-week journey on Bigg Boss 20 to an end. Her eviction is expected to be shown in an upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

Mary Kom’s Remark About Female Athletes Sparks Backlash

One of the major controversies during Mary Kom’s time on the show followed a conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer about prominent Indian sportswomen, including Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal.

During the discussion, Mary Kom reportedly said, “Lekin mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya”. The remark drew criticism from viewers, who felt it undermined the achievements of other female athletes.

Following the backlash, her official team issued an apology, clarifying that her words had been misunderstood and mentioning that every athlete’s medal matters.

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Legal Dispute With Former Husband Onler Kom

Mary Kom’s appearance on the reality show also brought attention to her ongoing legal dispute with her former husband, Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler Kom.

Onler reportedly filed a criminal defamation case against her under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The legal dispute became another talking point during her time on the show.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Mary Kom been evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

Yes, Olympic medallist Mary Kom has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after spending seven weeks in the reality show. She received the fewest audience votes among the nominated contestants.

Why was Mary Kom evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

Mary Kom was evicted because she reportedly received the lowest number of audience votes among the nominated contestants. Her exit is anticipated to be featured in an upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

What controversy arose from Mary Kom's remarks about female athletes?

During a conversation about Indian sportswomen, Mary Kom reportedly said,

What legal issue was discussed during Mary Kom's time on Bigg Boss 20?

Her ongoing legal dispute with former husband Onler Kom, who reportedly filed a criminal defamation case against her under Section 356 of the BNS, gained attention.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mary Kom Rohit Shetty Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 20 Mary Kom Eviction
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