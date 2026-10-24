‘Aa Gaya Mai!’: Diljit Dosanjh Confirms October 30 Concert After Delhi Police Permission Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh confirmed his Delhi concert for October 30.

Police initially withheld permission citing security and crowd concerns.

Approval granted after organizers assured safety and management measures.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has confirmed that he will perform in Delhi on October 30 as part of his India Aura Tour 2026. His announcement comes after uncertainty over the concert, with Delhi Police initially withholding permission over security and crowd-management concerns before granting approval on Friday.

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Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Delhi Show With ‘See You In Delhi’ Message

Dosanjh addressed the controversy in a video shared on Instagram on Friday, confirming that he was ready to meet his fans in the national capital. He also took a swipe at the ongoing media coverage and online debate surrounding the event.

"All I wanted to say is: are the reels made? Are the tweets done? Are you guys done? Are the newsroom debates over? Now we meet in Delhi on the 30th. Just throwing debate after debate, posting tweet after tweet. Let me tell you what it is: see you in Delhi. I have arrived," said Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi.

Alongside the video, the singer-actor wrote, "Milde an DELHI. AURA INDIA TOUR 2026."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Delhi Police Grant Permission For October 30 Concert

Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium had attracted attention after Delhi Police initially withheld permission on Thursday. Officials cited specific threat-related inputs, security commitments during the festive season and other law-and-order concerns.

Permission was granted on Friday following multiple meetings between police officials and the event organisers. The organisers reportedly presented detailed security arrangements to address the concerns raised by the authorities.

Ticketing Platform Confirms Concert

BookMyShow also issued a statement on Friday afternoon clarifying that the concert had not been cancelled.

"It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October is being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused. Given the festive season and the heightened caution it calls for, Delhi Police asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place," the statement by BMS read.

The statement further said, "BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters."

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Diljit Dosanjh’s India Aura Tour 2026: Cities And Dates

Following the Delhi concert, the India leg of Dosanjh’s tour will travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh is also part of the tour, although details of the show there are yet to be announced.

Ahmedabad was previously announced as the tour’s first Indian stop, with Dosanjh scheduled to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The tour will span seven cities over six weeks.

(With inputs from ANI)