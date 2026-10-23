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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Gives Major Update On ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel, Says ‘I Will Hear The Script Soon’

Aamir Khan Gives Major Update On ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel, Says ‘I Will Hear The Script Soon’

Aamir Khan has confirmed that Rajkumar Hirani is working on the script for the sequel to 3 Idiots. The actor is expected to hear the final draft in the coming weeks.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
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  • Khan expects to hear the script's final version soon.

Aamir Khan has shared a major update on the much-awaited sequel to '3 Idiots'. The actor confirmed that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is working on the script and said he expects to hear its final version in the coming weeks. At the same event, Aamir also became emotional while reflecting on how his dedication to filmmaking affected his relationships with his family.

Aamir Khan Shares Update On ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel

Aamir recently attended the Singapore International Film Festival, where he received the Screen Icon Award. During an interaction, he was asked about the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster.

While he refrained from revealing too much, the actor confirmed that Hirani is working on the script and indicated that he expects to hear the final version in the coming weeks. Details about the film's production and release timeline remain under wraps.

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‘3 Idiots’ Released In 2009

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was released on December 24, 2009, and starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. The comedy-drama followed three engineering students navigating academic pressure, friendship and societal expectations. Made on a reported budget of Rs 55 crore, the film became the highest-grossing Bollywood release of 2009 and remains a favourite among audiences.

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Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani To Reunite

The sequel will bring Aamir and Hirani together again after 3 Idiots and PK (2014), both of which enjoyed considerable box-office success. While the prospect of revisiting the original characters has generated anticipation, the storyline and other details have yet to be announced. For now, the film remains at the scripting stage.

Aamir Khan Gets Emotional While Recalling ‘Lost Relationships’

At the same event, Aamir opened up about the personal cost of prioritising his career for nearly three decades. The actor said he realised that his children had grown up while he had been consumed by work, leaving him with less time for his family.

The realisation left him emotional as he spoke about the relationships and moments he had missed. Aamir said he was grateful to have recognised the importance of maintaining the balance between his professional commitments and personal life at the age of 56. Over the past few years, he has made a conscious effort to spend more time with his family and close friends.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Aamir Khan share the update about the sequel?

Aamir Khan shared the update at the Singapore International Film Festival, where he received the Screen Icon Award during an interaction.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Rajkumar Hirani 3 Idiots
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