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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHema Malini Dons ‘Maa Ganga’ Avatar For Dance Drama In Vrindavan: WATCH

Hema Malini Dons ‘Maa Ganga’ Avatar For Dance Drama In Vrindavan: WATCH

Hema Malini opened the 11-day Braj Raj Utsav in Vrindavan with her dance drama ‘Ganga’. Her viral performance talks about the river’s mythology and pollution.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hema Malini opened Braj Raj Utsav performing
  • Drama depicted Ganga's legend, emphasizing river protection and cleanup.
  • Malini connected Ganga's tale to Yamuna's urgent cleanup.

Hema Malini opened the 11-day Braj Raj Utsav in Vrindavan with her dance drama Ganga. The actor and Member of Parliament performed alongside dozens of artists at the Swami Haridas Auditorium, using classical dance, music and dramatic scenes to celebrate the river’s significance and throw some light on the need to protect it.

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Hema Malini Brings Maa Ganga's Story To Stage

The performance began with the story of Ganga’s descent to Earth, tracing the legendary tale of King Bhagirath and his determination to bring the river down to liberate his ancestors. Another key moment depicted Lord Shiva holding Ganga’s powerful currents in his matted locks before allowing the river to flow to Earth.

Through expressive gestures, carefully choreographed movements and music, Hema Malini portrayed the spiritual significance of Ganga and its place in Indian culture. Dressed in a white sari and jewellery, she led a troupe of more than three dozen performers, who also depicted the river’s deteriorating condition.

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Actor Draws Parallels Between Ganga And Yamuna

Speaking about the production, Hema Malini explained that she had been performing the dance drama for several years, beginning in Prayagraj before taking it to Varanasi and other places. She said she saw a strong connection between the stories of Ganga and Yamuna, particularly in the message they convey.

She said, "I have been performing this for the past few years. I began in Prayagraj, then performed in Banaras, and have taken it to many other places. I felt strongly that since the underlying message is the same, the story of the Yamuna is much like that of the Ganga. "

Stressing on the need to address the Yamuna's pollution, she added, "The Yamuna River has become so heavily polluted; it is crucial to clean it up. How can we do that? Through this story, we have brought the Yamuna into the narrative—as you might have noticed, though our primary focus remains on the Ganga. I am delighted that we held the opening performance here at the Haridas Auditorium, marking the start of the Brajraj Utsav..."

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Hema Malini inaugurate in Vrindavan?

Hema Malini opened the 11-day Braj Raj Utsav in Vrindavan. She inaugurated the festival with her dance drama titled

What was the main focus of Hema Malini's dance drama?

The performance celebrated the spiritual significance of the Ganga river and highlighted the need to protect it. It depicted Ganga's descent to Earth and its deteriorating condition.

Why did Hema Malini draw parallels between the Ganga and Yamuna rivers?

She saw a strong connection between their stories, particularly the urgent message about pollution. She stressed the need to clean up the heavily polluted Yamuna River.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Hema Malini Ganga Vrindavan
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