Hema Malini Dons ‘Maa Ganga’ Avatar For Dance Drama In Vrindavan: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hema Malini opened Braj Raj Utsav performing

Drama depicted Ganga's legend, emphasizing river protection and cleanup.

Malini connected Ganga's tale to Yamuna's urgent cleanup.

Hema Malini opened the 11-day Braj Raj Utsav in Vrindavan with her dance drama Ganga. The actor and Member of Parliament performed alongside dozens of artists at the Swami Haridas Auditorium, using classical dance, music and dramatic scenes to celebrate the river’s significance and throw some light on the need to protect it.

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Hema Malini Brings Maa Ganga's Story To Stage

The performance began with the story of Ganga’s descent to Earth, tracing the legendary tale of King Bhagirath and his determination to bring the river down to liberate his ancestors. Another key moment depicted Lord Shiva holding Ganga’s powerful currents in his matted locks before allowing the river to flow to Earth.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Braj Raj Utsav cultural program opened at Vrindavan’s Swami Haridas Auditorium with BJP MP and actress Hema Malini’s dance-drama ‘Maa Ganga’, depicting the river’s journey through the four Yugas and highlighting river conservation and cleanliness https://t.co/1wbeawQHLq — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2026

Through expressive gestures, carefully choreographed movements and music, Hema Malini portrayed the spiritual significance of Ganga and its place in Indian culture. Dressed in a white sari and jewellery, she led a troupe of more than three dozen performers, who also depicted the river’s deteriorating condition.

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Actor Draws Parallels Between Ganga And Yamuna

Speaking about the production, Hema Malini explained that she had been performing the dance drama for several years, beginning in Prayagraj before taking it to Varanasi and other places. She said she saw a strong connection between the stories of Ganga and Yamuna, particularly in the message they convey.

She said, "I have been performing this for the past few years. I began in Prayagraj, then performed in Banaras, and have taken it to many other places. I felt strongly that since the underlying message is the same, the story of the Yamuna is much like that of the Ganga. "

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: At Braj Raj Utsav, BJP MP and actress Hema Malini says, "I have been performing this dance drama on the River Ganga for the past few years. I started in Prayagraj, then performed in Varanasi, and after presenting it at several other places, I really wanted to stage it here as well. The message remains the same. The story of the River Ganga also resonates with that of the Yamuna, particularly regarding the Yamuna’s increasing pollution and the urgent need to clean it..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2026

Stressing on the need to address the Yamuna's pollution, she added, "The Yamuna River has become so heavily polluted; it is crucial to clean it up. How can we do that? Through this story, we have brought the Yamuna into the narrative—as you might have noticed, though our primary focus remains on the Ganga. I am delighted that we held the opening performance here at the Haridas Auditorium, marking the start of the Brajraj Utsav..."