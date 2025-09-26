Janawar Review: Brutal Murders, Mystery, And A Story That Keeps You Guessing

In today’s cinematic world, humans often turn into beasts on screen — as seen in films like Animal. ZEE5’s latest web series Janawar takes this theme to OTT. But here, the killer doesn’t just slaughter with an axe; he also reveals why he became a beast. Spread across seven tightly packed episodes, the show is short, intense, and binge-worthy.

Storyline

Set in a forest-adjacent village in Chhattisgarh, the series opens with the discovery of a brutally disfigured corpse. Soon after, the head of the body goes missing, followed by the murder of an MLA’s brother and several others. SI Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora) takes charge of the case while juggling personal responsibilities — his wife is pregnant, and his family needs him. The narrative follows his pursuit of the mysterious “beast” behind these gruesome killings.

Series Analysis

Janawar quickly sets the tone and pulls you into its world. The momentum dips slightly around the third episode, where sharper writing could have elevated the plot, but the pace picks up again by the fifth and sixth episodes. The unpredictable storytelling keeps viewers guessing, and with most episodes running under 20 minutes, the narrative remains crisp and fast-paced. Importantly, the series carries a strong underlying message — one that’s best discovered by watching, rather than revealed here.

Performances

Bhuvan Arora delivers a standout performance, portraying a police officer torn between duty and family with remarkable maturity. The role highlights his versatility as an actor. Badrul Islam impresses with a character that shifts gears unexpectedly, while Vinod Suryavanshi, Bhagwan Tiwari, and Atul Kale all contribute strong performances. Ishika Dey, too, leaves a lasting impression.

Writing & Direction

Written by Shreyas Lowlekar and Sonalii Gupta, and directed by Lowlekar, the series benefits from their solid storytelling. While the third and fourth episodes feel weaker in writing, the later parts compensate well, leaving the overall impact strong and memorable.