Hrithik Roshan Bonds With Storm Cast Ahead of OTT Debut, See Pics

Hrithik Roshan enjoyed a fun evening with the cast of his OTT debut series Storm, calling it “raw, layered and powerful,” and shared excitement for the thrilling project on Prime Video.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan, who will be making his debut as a producer in the OTT space with the thriller, “Storm,” enjoyed a fun evening with the talented cast of the series led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Hrithik's ladylove Saba Azad.

Posting a couple of fun selfies with the cast and director Ajitpal Singh, Hrithik mentioned in the caption, "To new beginnings & an incredible journey ahead with the brilliant @ajitpalsview & the exceptionally talented cast of STORM - @par_vathy @alayaf @srishti.shrivastava21 @rrama.sharma @sabazad @ashishvidyarthi1 @rajitkapurofficial (sic)".

"Fun evening with the @primevideoin team @madhoknikhil @sahira.nair This was a lovely exercise in team building, indeed (heart emoji)!," he added.

Previously, Ashish Vidyarthi expressed his delight at meeting Hrithik after more than two decades during the get-together.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashish dropped a string of photos with the 'War 2' actor and the rest of the 'Storm' cast.

He posted a selfie featuring him along with Hrithik with a text overlay, which read: “Met him after 25 years.”

Ashish had shared screen space with Hrithik in the 2000 blockbuster “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Ha”, which marked the acting debut of Hrithik, along with the leading lady, Ameesha Patel.

For the caption, Ashish wrote, “A special evening..(sic).”

Talking about his next, Hrithik shared that ‘Storm’ presented him with the perfect opportunity to make his debut as a producer in the streaming space.

“What drew me to ‘Storm’ was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors,” the 'Guzaarish' actor said.

“This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I’m excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video,” Hrithik added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan
