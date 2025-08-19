Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTHari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer

Pawan Kalyan’s historical epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu heads to Prime Video on August 20, weeks after its theatrical debut. The film, however, faced criticism for weak VFX and storytelling.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Director Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s long-delayed magnum opus Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally hit cinemas on July 24. Despite being mounted on a massive scale with Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Niddhi Agerwal in pivotal roles, the film managed only a lukewarm response at the box office. Now, less than a month later, the historical action drama is gearing up for its digital premiere.

When and where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The makers officially confirmed on Tuesday that the film will begin streaming on Prime Video from August 20. Announcing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the team wrote, “A tale of rebellion, rage and righteousness. The storm that started in theatres now takes over your screens. Watch the saga of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sword vs Spirit unfold from AUGUST 20 only on @PrimeVideoIN.”

The film will drop at midnight, with the announcement coming just hours before its OTT debut.

Fan reactions to the quick OTT release

While some fans welcomed the news, others felt the digital release came too soon for a big-ticket venture. One viewer wrote, “I don’t really like it coming to TV this soon… that theatre magic was on another level.” Another urged the makers to improve on the film’s technical flaws, saying, “Please release with removing all poor VFX content and proper editing. Thank You for your services and Bye!”

High expectations, disappointing returns

Released amid huge anticipation, Hari Hara Veera Mallu carried the weight of being Pawan Kalyan’s first outing after taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Breaking his usual practice of skipping promotions, the actor even toured the country to promote the film.

However, despite the hype, the big-budget spectacle was criticised for inconsistent VFX and a weak narrative. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹84.3 crore net in India and ₹113.85 crore worldwide. Considering the heavy production costs and multiple delays, the numbers were far from what the makers had hoped for.

Set in the Mughal era, the film follows Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), an outlaw on a daring mission to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol).

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Kalyan Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Monorail: Over 400 Evacuated, Passengers Recount ‘Overloading, Suffocation, 1 Hour Wait For Rescue’
Mumbai Monorail: Over 400 Evacuated, Passengers Recount ‘Overloading, Suffocation, 1 Hour Wait For Rescue’
India
PM Modi Bats For ‘Stable, Constructive’ India-China Relations In Talks With Wang Yi; Chinese FM To Visit Pak Next
PM Modi Bats For ‘Stable’ India-China Relations In Talks With Wang Yi; FM To Visit Pak Next
Cities
Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Inundated With 300 mm Rainfall, Shinde Monitors Situation
Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Records 300 mm Rain, Shinde Monitors Situation
India
Maharashtra Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On ‘Massive’ Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress
Maha Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget