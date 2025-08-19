Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Director Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s long-delayed magnum opus Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally hit cinemas on July 24. Despite being mounted on a massive scale with Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Niddhi Agerwal in pivotal roles, the film managed only a lukewarm response at the box office. Now, less than a month later, the historical action drama is gearing up for its digital premiere.

When and where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The makers officially confirmed on Tuesday that the film will begin streaming on Prime Video from August 20. Announcing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the team wrote, “A tale of rebellion, rage and righteousness. The storm that started in theatres now takes over your screens. Watch the saga of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sword vs Spirit unfold from AUGUST 20 only on @PrimeVideoIN.”

The film will drop at midnight, with the announcement coming just hours before its OTT debut.

Fan reactions to the quick OTT release

While some fans welcomed the news, others felt the digital release came too soon for a big-ticket venture. One viewer wrote, “I don’t really like it coming to TV this soon… that theatre magic was on another level.” Another urged the makers to improve on the film’s technical flaws, saying, “Please release with removing all poor VFX content and proper editing. Thank You for your services and Bye!”

High expectations, disappointing returns

Released amid huge anticipation, Hari Hara Veera Mallu carried the weight of being Pawan Kalyan’s first outing after taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Breaking his usual practice of skipping promotions, the actor even toured the country to promote the film.

However, despite the hype, the big-budget spectacle was criticised for inconsistent VFX and a weak narrative. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹84.3 crore net in India and ₹113.85 crore worldwide. Considering the heavy production costs and multiple delays, the numbers were far from what the makers had hoped for.

Set in the Mughal era, the film follows Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), an outlaw on a daring mission to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol).