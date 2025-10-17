Did Dhanashree Verma Share Her Past For The Game? Arjun Bijlani Sets The Record Straight

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who recently emerged as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 1, reflected on his time inside the house — from emotional exchanges and controversies to moments of empathy and misunderstanding.

Arjun Bijlani on Dhanashree sharing about her relationship

One of the most talked-about incidents on the show was when Dhanashree Verma spoke openly about her troubled marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, accusing him of infidelity during the early months of their relationship. While several contestants believed she was using her personal story as a strategy, Arjun stood by her side.

“She was crying and sharing some things about her past life. I was listening and voiced my opinion calmly because it was just a normal conversation,” Arjun said, recalling the moment. “I didn’t do anything for the game. For me, it was a moment of empathy. She spoke about her personal life out in the open — I would have never done that.”

Although his gesture drew varied reactions, Arjun stood firm that his intentions were genuine. “Sometimes people forget that even in a competitive environment, we’re still human. Showing care shouldn’t be seen as weakness,” he said. “She said quite a few things — about parties and more. I want to understand, why is it such a taboo for guys to hang out and party? Having said that, even if she was lying or doing all that for the game, how would I know? I was just being considerate.”

Arjun on Arbaaz's comment to Dhanashree

Arjun also addressed another controversial moment when Arbaaz Patel made remarks about Dhanashree hugging fellow contestants. Sharing his take on the issue, Arjun explained, “When I got to know what all he had said, I told him, ‘She’s not your girlfriend or someone important to you.’ Arbaaz doesn’t get to make such comments. But when I saw that Dhanashree herself wasn’t reacting, who am I to interfere?”

He further added, “I knew certain things, but who am I to say anything or come between them? As a friend, I wanted to clarify misunderstandings but also respected their wish to keep certain things private. I made sure nobody told that particular part to others. That was the way they wanted to play the game, and I never interfered because it wasn’t my zone.”