Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj questioned detentions of activists before Delhi protest.

He argued detaining demonstrators would not silence critical voices.

Protesters sought CEC removal over alleged electoral irregularities.

Raj urged protesters to continue efforts against democratic suppression.

Actor Prakash Raj has reacted to the reported detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee amid the planned protest in Delhi. In a video message, Raj questioned the authorities' actions and argued that detaining demonstrators would not silence those raising questions about the system.

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Prakash Raj Questions Detention, Asks 'What Is This Hungama?'

Reacting to reports of young people being detained or prevented from reaching the protest site, Prakash Raj questioned the restrictions and challenged the authorities over their response to dissent.

"My friend, what is this hungama? Detaining youngsters, youth from the flights, their homes, not letting them even to reach the protest site. You are afraid, right? With the police and with the army, you have not arrested us. You have not arrested our voice. It is you who's behind bars, behind the police. You have arrested yourself with the fear that the voice against you is raising."

He also urged protesters to continue their efforts, expressing confidence that the campaign would persist despite the reported detentions.

He added, "Try karo, but you will not succeed. This country will not let you kill democracy. It's a long fight. We will continue to ask questions. We will start getting bigger day by day. Chalo, came on, came on, and the nation is watching."



Fraand .. how long will you stop a river.. #justasking https://t.co/AjBwiR6hVg — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 10, 2026

Prakash Raj Had Earlier Criticised Denial Of CJP Protest Permission

The actor had previously criticised the decision to deny the CJP permission to hold its October 10 demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In a video shared on X, Raj referred to Jaykant Shikre, the antagonist from Singham, while questioning why people were being prevented from protesting.

The demonstration was called over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, with protesters demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Reacts To Delhi Police Denying Permission For CJP Protest, Says ‘Fraand! What Are You Afraid Of?’

Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee Reportedly Detained

According to the reports, Delhi Police personnel boarded a commercial aircraft arriving at Delhi Airport on October 10, 2026, and detained Abhijeet Dipke alongside CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Dhruv Rathee was also reportedly detained.

The reported detentions came as authorities tightened restrictions in parts of the national capital to prevent an unauthorised gathering. The developments have drawn criticism from supporters of the protest, with Prakash Raj questioning the response to people seeking to demonstrate and demand accountability.