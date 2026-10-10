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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Ek Insaan Ke Bachaav Mai...': Vishal Dadlani Backs CJP Protest, Questions CRPF Deployment From Naxal-Hit Areas

'Ek Insaan Ke Bachaav Mai...': Vishal Dadlani Backs CJP Protest, Questions CRPF Deployment From Naxal-Hit Areas

Vishal Dadlani has backed the CJP protest in Delhi, questioning the reported deployment of 23 CRPF battalions and restrictions across the capital.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Vishal Dadlani questioned extensive Delhi security for CJP protest.
  • Dadlani cited 23 CRPF battalions and service movement restrictions.
  • CJP protests electoral irregularities, seeking CEC resignation, transparency.
  • Police denied permission, detaining protest founder and others.

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has voiced support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled in Delhi. He raised questions about the reported deployment of security personnel and restrictions across the capital. In a video shared on Instagram, Dadlani criticised the measures taken ahead of the demonstration and questioned the government's response to citizens seeking to exercise their right to protest.

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Vishal Dadlani Questions CRPF Deployment In Delhi

Reacting to the planned demonstration, Dadlani alleged that 23 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been deployed in response to the protest. He claimed that personnel had been brought from sensitive regions, including Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas, to Jantar Mantar.

He also referred to barricades, road restrictions and reported disruptions to metro and train services, arguing that the scale of the security arrangements raised questions about the government's priorities.

In his video, Dadlani said, "Iss waqt puri duniya dekh rahi hai ki ek insaan ke bachav mai ek desh ki sarkaar kis hadd tak jaa sakti hai, apne hi logon ke khilaf."

He further stated, "Bhartiya logon ke Right to Protest ke khilaf ek sarkaar ne 23 battalion CRPF ki tehnat ki hai. Forces to Jammu and Kashmir jaise sensitive, naxal areas se bulwakar Delhi ke Jantar Mantar par tehnat kiya."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

'System Ko Toda Aur Maroda Gaya Hai'

Dadlani also questioned why such extensive measures were necessary in response to the demonstration. Emphasising the restrictions and security arrangements, he urged viewers to consider why the authorities were making such efforts.

He added, "Aap khud hi soch lijiye ki uss insaan ne inn logo ke liye kya kya kiya hoga. Kis tarh system ko toda aur maroda gaya hai iss insaan ko bachane ke liye, iss sttar pe."

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Urged To Move Delhi Concert As RS MP Vikramjit Singh Cites 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Anniversary

What Is The CJP Protest About?

The CJP demonstration, which has drawn participation from several student organisations, is directed against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and answers concerning the transparency of the electoral process.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had reportedly notified Delhi Police about the planned demonstration on October 7. However, police denied permission, citing the short notice and alleged non-compliance with conditions during an earlier protest.

Despite the denial, party workers attempted to reach Jantar Mantar. Police reportedly detained Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Vishal Dadlani's stance on the CJP protest?

Vishal Dadlani supports the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. He voiced concerns about the extensive security deployment and restrictions across Delhi ahead of the demonstration.

What is the CJP protest primarily about?

The CJP protest addresses alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Protesters demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and electoral process transparency.

What security deployments did Vishal Dadlani question?

Dadlani questioned the deployment of 23 CRPF battalions in Delhi. He claimed personnel were brought from sensitive regions like Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Protest CRPF Gyanesh Kumar DELHI 'Gyanesh Kumar' CJP Protest
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