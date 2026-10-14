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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull Grabs Gullu By Collar, Faces Eviction Buzz After Physical Altercation

Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull Grabs Gullu By Collar, Faces Eviction Buzz After Physical Altercation

Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull and Gullu’s argument turns physical, leaving Mahhi Vij furious. Will Salman Khan’s show evict the wildcard contestant?

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 07:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wildcard Nakul Dhull physically clashed with contestant Kushal Tanwar (Gullu).
  • Altercation began over Nakul's challenge regarding Qazi Touqeer's remarks.
  • Mahhi Vij witnessed the fight, demanding Nakul's immediate removal.
  • Nakul's potential eviction from Bigg Boss remains unconfirmed officially.

A major showdown has erupted inside Bigg Boss 20 after wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull got into a physical altercation with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. The confrontation, which saw fellow contestant Mahhi Vij lose her temper, has fuelled speculation about Nakul’s possible eviction from Salman Khan’s reality show. While reports suggest that he may have been asked to leave, his fate remains uncertain.

ALSO READ: 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' Gets New Release Date, Film Set To Hit Theatres On March 2027

What Triggered Nakul Dhull And Gullu’s Fight?

The argument began when Nakul approached Scout OP and told him that Qazi Touqeer had made remarks about him. The conversation reportedly centred on an incident in which Qazi spat in Scout’s ear during a light-hearted moment.

Scout subsequently questioned Qazi about the comments, with several housemates, including Nakul and Gullu, present. Qazi maintained that the discussion was intended as a joke, but Nakul appeared unhappy with the situation.

Tensions rose when Nakul challenged Qazi over the remarks. Gullu then questioned Nakul’s reaction, and the exchange between the two quickly turned hostile.

Mahhi Vij Loses Her Temper During The Fight

Mahhi Vij was visibly distressed as the confrontation unfolded. She questioned Nakul’s actions, asking, “You cannot hit my friend?” and “How dare you?”

She also challenged his reasons for entering the show, asking, “This is what you have come here to do?” Mahhi subsequently demanded that Bigg Boss remove Nakul from the house.

ALSO READ: ‘Will Attack You When The Time Is Right’: Ranvir Shorey Receives Death Threats After Criticising CJP’s Protest

Will Nakul Dhull Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 20?

Nakul’s clash with Gullu has raised questions about whether he will face disciplinary action for the physical altercation. Reports have suggested that he was asked to leave the show, but an official confirmation from the makers hasn't been released.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?

Wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull got into a physical altercation with Kushal Tanwar, known as Gullu, inside Bigg Boss 20. The confrontation has led to speculation about Nakul's possible eviction.

What triggered the fight between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?

The fight began when Nakul challenged Qazi Touqeer over remarks Qazi made to Scout OP. Gullu then questioned Nakul's reaction, causing their exchange to quickly turn hostile.

How did Mahhi Vij react to the altercation?

Mahhi Vij was visibly distressed during the confrontation. She questioned Nakul's actions, asking, 'You cannot hit my friend?' and demanded Bigg Boss remove him.

Will Nakul Dhull be evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

Nakul's fate remains uncertain after the physical altercation with Gullu. While reports suggest he might have been asked to leave, an official confirmation is pending.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 07:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahhi Vij Salman Khan Gullu Bigg Boss 20 Nakul Dhull
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