Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull Grabs Gullu By Collar, Faces Eviction Buzz After Physical Altercation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wildcard Nakul Dhull physically clashed with contestant Kushal Tanwar (Gullu).

Altercation began over Nakul's challenge regarding Qazi Touqeer's remarks.

Mahhi Vij witnessed the fight, demanding Nakul's immediate removal.

Nakul's potential eviction from Bigg Boss remains unconfirmed officially.

A major showdown has erupted inside Bigg Boss 20 after wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull got into a physical altercation with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. The confrontation, which saw fellow contestant Mahhi Vij lose her temper, has fuelled speculation about Nakul’s possible eviction from Salman Khan’s reality show. While reports suggest that he may have been asked to leave, his fate remains uncertain.

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What Triggered Nakul Dhull And Gullu’s Fight?

The argument began when Nakul approached Scout OP and told him that Qazi Touqeer had made remarks about him. The conversation reportedly centred on an incident in which Qazi spat in Scout’s ear during a light-hearted moment.

Scout subsequently questioned Qazi about the comments, with several housemates, including Nakul and Gullu, present. Qazi maintained that the discussion was intended as a joke, but Nakul appeared unhappy with the situation.

Tensions rose when Nakul challenged Qazi over the remarks. Gullu then questioned Nakul’s reaction, and the exchange between the two quickly turned hostile.

Mahhi Vij Loses Her Temper During The Fight

Mahhi Vij was visibly distressed as the confrontation unfolded. She questioned Nakul’s actions, asking, “You cannot hit my friend?” and “How dare you?”

She also challenged his reasons for entering the show, asking, “This is what you have come here to do?” Mahhi subsequently demanded that Bigg Boss remove Nakul from the house.

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Will Nakul Dhull Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 20?

Nakul’s clash with Gullu has raised questions about whether he will face disciplinary action for the physical altercation. Reports have suggested that he was asked to leave the show, but an official confirmation from the makers hasn't been released.