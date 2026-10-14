'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' Gets New Release Date, Film Set To Hit Theatres On March 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 gets new March 2027 release date.

Sequel reunites original cast, features new directorial team.

Anupam Kher noted the original film's strong recall value.

Original 2006 film, a cult classic, widely loved.

The much-awaited sequel to the cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla has a new release date. Originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will now hit the big screen on March 5, 2027. The makers announced the revised date alongside a new poster on social media, bringing the popular franchise back into the spotlight.

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'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' Release Date Announced

Sharing the update on social media, the makers confirmed the film’s new theatrical release date with the caption: “Deal pakki! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

The sequel reunites several familiar faces from the 2006 original, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvin Dabas. Tara Sharma, who also appeared in the first film, has joined the cast of the upcoming instalment.

Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia are directing the sequel.

Anupam Kher Reacts To 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' Buzz

Anupam Kher previously spoke to ANI about the enduring popularity of Khosla Ka Ghosla and the response to his announcement about the sequel on social media. The actor said he had been surprised by how strongly audiences continued to connect with the film.

"I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on my social media, people are celebrating it all over the world, and I have never seen a movie being celebrated in such a way. It broke a special kind of cliche of Indian cinema and became so popular. This movie will surely get a good response and it will also be fun to watch. The movie will be released this year itself," said Anupam Kher.

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Revisiting The Legacy Of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the original Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in 2006. The comedy followed a middle-class family caught up in a dispute over a plot of land, blending humour with themes of property fraud and family relationships.

Over the years, the film developed a cult following, making the sequel a notable return for its familiar characters. With the release now scheduled for March 2027, audiences will have to wait a little longer to see the Khosla family back on screen.

(With inputs from ANI)