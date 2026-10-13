Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MNS leader Ganesh Chukkal arrested October 2 for property fraud.

Investigation transferred; Crime Branch delayed court production.

Court questioned detention legality, ordered Chukkal's release.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ganesh Chukkal, who was arrested in connection with a property fraud and forgery case involving Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s sister in Mumbai, has received major relief. A Mumbai magistrate court ordered his release on Monday, questioning the investigating agency’s actions and observing that due legal procedure had not been followed and the accused had been “unlawfully detained”.

MNS Leader Arrested Earlier This Month In Property Fraud Case

Ganesh Chukkal was arrested on October 2, following which the court remanded him to police custody until October 5. He was subsequently produced before the 66th Magistrate Court in Andheri, which extended his police custody until October 9.

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On October 5, the Bombay High Court heard a petition filed by the complainant in the case. During the hearing, the prosecution informed the High Court that the investigation had been transferred from Powai Police Station to Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) CID.

Subsequently, at 4:42 pm on October 6, the Crime Branch took Ganesh Chukkal into its custody. However, he was not produced before the Esplanade Court for the next three consecutive days.

Questions Raised Over Delay In Producing Him Before Court

On October 7, the Crime Branch sent a letter to the 66th Magistrate Court in Andheri, informing it that the accused would be produced before the Esplanade Court on October 9. Ganesh Chukkal was subsequently presented before the 37th Court at Esplanade on October 9.

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During the hearing, the court raised serious concerns over the procedure followed by the investigating agency. Citing the failure to comply with due legal process and finding the detention unlawful, the court ordered Ganesh Chukkal’s release.