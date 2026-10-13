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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Unlawful Detention’: Mumbai Court Orders Release Of MNS Leader In Akshay Kumar’s Sister’s Property Fraud Case

‘Unlawful Detention’: Mumbai Court Orders Release Of MNS Leader In Akshay Kumar’s Sister’s Property Fraud Case

MNS leader Ganesh Chukkal allegedly forged Akshay Kumar’s sister’s signature on a 30-year lease deed for a flat in Powai.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MNS leader Ganesh Chukkal arrested October 2 for property fraud.
  • Investigation transferred; Crime Branch delayed court production.
  • Court questioned detention legality, ordered Chukkal's release.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ganesh Chukkal, who was arrested in connection with a property fraud and forgery case involving Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s sister in Mumbai, has received major relief. A Mumbai magistrate court ordered his release on Monday, questioning the investigating agency’s actions and observing that due legal procedure had not been followed and the accused had been “unlawfully detained”.

MNS Leader Arrested Earlier This Month In Property Fraud Case

Ganesh Chukkal was arrested on October 2, following which the court remanded him to police custody until October 5. He was subsequently produced before the 66th Magistrate Court in Andheri, which extended his police custody until October 9.

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On October 5, the Bombay High Court heard a petition filed by the complainant in the case. During the hearing, the prosecution informed the High Court that the investigation had been transferred from Powai Police Station to Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) CID.

Subsequently, at 4:42 pm on October 6, the Crime Branch took Ganesh Chukkal into its custody. However, he was not produced before the Esplanade Court for the next three consecutive days.

Questions Raised Over Delay In Producing Him Before Court

On October 7, the Crime Branch sent a letter to the 66th Magistrate Court in Andheri, informing it that the accused would be produced before the Esplanade Court on October 9. Ganesh Chukkal was subsequently presented before the 37th Court at Esplanade on October 9.

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During the hearing, the court raised serious concerns over the procedure followed by the investigating agency. Citing the failure to comply with due legal process and finding the detention unlawful, the court ordered Ganesh Chukkal’s release.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ganesh Chukkal and why was he arrested?

Ganesh Chukkal is an MNS leader who was arrested on October 2. He was involved in a property fraud and forgery case concerning Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's sister.

Why was Ganesh Chukkal released from custody?

A Mumbai magistrate court ordered his release because the investigating agency failed to follow due legal procedure. The court observed that he had been

What concerns did the court raise about Ganesh Chukkal's detention?

The court questioned the investigating agency's actions, noting a failure to comply with due legal process. Specifically, the Crime Branch did not produce him before the Esplanade Court for three consecutive days after taking custody.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
MNS Akshay Kumar MUMBAI ENtertainment News
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