Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ranvir Shorey received death threats via email.

Threats followed his criticism of CJP's Delhi protest.

Shorey reported these threats to cyber and Mumbai police.

Actor Ranvir Shorey has received death threats after criticising the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) street protest in Delhi. Shorey shared screenshots of threatening emails on X and approached the cyber police and Mumbai Police over the matter.

Ranvir Shorey Shares Threatening Emails On X

One of the emails was sent by a person using the name Raj Parihar. The sender allegedly used abusive language, claimed to be tracking Shorey’s location and movements, and warned that the actor would be attacked when the time was right.

Following the threats, Shorey tagged Cyber Dost and Maharashtra Cyber on X, urging them to look into the matter.

“Hello @Cyberdost @MahaCyber1. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks,” he wrote.

Mumbai Police responded to Shorey’s post, asking him to share his contact details through a direct message.

“We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM,” the police wrote.

Shorey thanked the police for their prompt response and also filed an official complaint.

What Ranvir Shorey Said About CJP’s Protest

The threats came after Shorey criticised the CJP’s protest in a post on X. He questioned the decision to take political grievances to the streets, arguing that parties should use Parliament, elections and the courts to raise their concerns.

“Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts! That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual ‘murder of democracy’!” Shorey wrote.

Why Did CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar?

The CJP organised a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party called the demonstration over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a separate development in Mumbai, actor Imran Khan was among those detained at August Kranti Maidan.