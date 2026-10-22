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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesManoj Bajpayee On Alleged Police Security Lapse After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: ‘Have To See Every Individual Separately’

Manoj Bajpayee On Alleged Police Security Lapse After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: ‘Have To See Every Individual Separately’

Manoj Bajpayee responds to criticism of the police after the Tiger Shroff firing incident and CJP protests, saying individuals should be judged separately.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj Bajpayee criticized judging professions based on few individuals' actions.
  • His comments followed police scrutiny after Shroff firing incident.
  • Bajpayee also referenced police confrontations during recent CJP protests.
  • He emphasized assessing individuals separately, avoiding blanket condemnations.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has weighed in on criticism of the police following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and reports of confrontations between police personnel and protesters during CJP-related demonstrations in Mumbai and Delhi. He said the actions of a few individuals should not lead to an entire profession being judged unfairly, stressing the importance of assessing people on an individual basis.

ALSO READ: Delhi Influencer Amir Shokeen Apologises Over Racist Remarks Against Tripura Man; Case Registered

Manoj Bajpayee Says Every Profession Has Good And Bad Individuals

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Bajpayee was asked about the standing of police officers in India amid recent security concerns. The actor, who has portrayed police officers in several projects, drew a comparison with the film industry, saying that the conduct of a few can affect how an entire profession is perceived.

“There are all kinds of people in every profession. For me, it is important to see whom I am talking to and whose work I am seeing. Whose work is being praised, or whose work is being criticised. We have to see how much praise or criticism is justified. I know it is a very demanding duty, and many police officers are very good friends of mine. Very good friends. But a lot of times, when we read the news, we see some of them who misuse their power. In the same way, in our industry, a lot of actors are very good, but because of someone, all of us are defamed,” Manoj said.

The actor also spoke about how public opinion can shift from admiration to criticism when people generalise the actions of a few to an entire group.

“It's always about how you suddenly make someone a God in our profession, and then you also abuse them later because someone else has done something wrong, and end up generalising. So we have to look at every individual separately. And that's how I do it,” he added.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident And CJP Protests Draw Scrutiny

Following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, several Bollywood celebrities and fans raised concerns about public safety and security arrangements, with some questioning the Mumbai Police over an alleged lapse.

Separately, CJP-related protests in Mumbai and Delhi in July and October reportedly saw confrontations between police personnel and protesters. Some officers alleged that they faced physical violence and verbal abuse, while women officers were reportedly touched inappropriately by protesters.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Hid Guns, Mobile Phones In Surat, Say Police Sources

Manoj Bajpayee’s Upcoming Film ‘Gajab Raat’

Bajpayee will next appear alongside Divya Dutta in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Gajab Raat. The film also features Akshay Oberoi, Saqib Saleem, Shraddha Das and Kiku Sharda in key roles, while Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to make a cameo appearance.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey, Gajab Raat is scheduled to premiere on October 23, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Manoj Bajpayee's view on the criticism faced by the police?

Manoj Bajpayee believes judging an entire profession based on the actions of a few individuals is unfair. He stresses the importance of assessing people on an individual basis.

How does Manoj Bajpayee relate criticism of the police to the film industry?

He draws a comparison, noting that just like the police, the film industry can be defamed due to the conduct of a few. He highlights that a few individuals' actions can affect an entire profession's perception.

Why does Manoj Bajpayee emphasize individual assessment over generalization?

He explains that public opinion often shifts from admiration to criticism due to generalization. People tend to unfairly blame an entire group for the wrongdoings of a few.

What incidents prompted Manoj Bajpayee's comments on police conduct?

His comments followed the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and reports of confrontations between police and protesters during CJP-related demonstrations in Mumbai and Delhi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Manoj Bajpayee Mumbai Police MUMBAI CJP Protest Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
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