Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manoj Bajpayee criticized judging professions based on few individuals' actions.

His comments followed police scrutiny after Shroff firing incident.

Bajpayee also referenced police confrontations during recent CJP protests.

He emphasized assessing individuals separately, avoiding blanket condemnations.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has weighed in on criticism of the police following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and reports of confrontations between police personnel and protesters during CJP-related demonstrations in Mumbai and Delhi. He said the actions of a few individuals should not lead to an entire profession being judged unfairly, stressing the importance of assessing people on an individual basis.

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Manoj Bajpayee Says Every Profession Has Good And Bad Individuals

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Bajpayee was asked about the standing of police officers in India amid recent security concerns. The actor, who has portrayed police officers in several projects, drew a comparison with the film industry, saying that the conduct of a few can affect how an entire profession is perceived.

“There are all kinds of people in every profession. For me, it is important to see whom I am talking to and whose work I am seeing. Whose work is being praised, or whose work is being criticised. We have to see how much praise or criticism is justified. I know it is a very demanding duty, and many police officers are very good friends of mine. Very good friends. But a lot of times, when we read the news, we see some of them who misuse their power. In the same way, in our industry, a lot of actors are very good, but because of someone, all of us are defamed,” Manoj said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Manoj Bajpayee says, "Look, if you talk about the character in Gajab Raat, who is a policeman, along with that, you also have to talk about Samar Pratap Singh from Shool, who wants to fulfill his duty in the exact way he was taught. On the other hand, the one in Gajab Raat has long forgotten what he was taught. So, both are characters. It cannot be viewed only one way; we have seen it from that perspective as well..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2026

The actor also spoke about how public opinion can shift from admiration to criticism when people generalise the actions of a few to an entire group.

“It's always about how you suddenly make someone a God in our profession, and then you also abuse them later because someone else has done something wrong, and end up generalising. So we have to look at every individual separately. And that's how I do it,” he added.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident And CJP Protests Draw Scrutiny

Following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, several Bollywood celebrities and fans raised concerns about public safety and security arrangements, with some questioning the Mumbai Police over an alleged lapse.

Separately, CJP-related protests in Mumbai and Delhi in July and October reportedly saw confrontations between police personnel and protesters. Some officers alleged that they faced physical violence and verbal abuse, while women officers were reportedly touched inappropriately by protesters.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Hid Guns, Mobile Phones In Surat, Say Police Sources

Manoj Bajpayee’s Upcoming Film ‘Gajab Raat’

Bajpayee will next appear alongside Divya Dutta in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Gajab Raat. The film also features Akshay Oberoi, Saqib Saleem, Shraddha Das and Kiku Sharda in key roles, while Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to make a cameo appearance.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey, Gajab Raat is scheduled to premiere on October 23, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)