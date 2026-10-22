Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ABP News traced alleged shooters staying at Mumbai hotel.

They used fake identities for five days, leaving unpaid.

Hotel manager detailed their stay; Aadhaar cards faked.

Police secured Room 201, investigating the abandoned belongings.

An exclusive ground report by ABP News has traced the stay of alleged shooters at a hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri area, where they reportedly spent five days using fake identities. The hotel manager shared details of their stay, while entries in the hotel register and Aadhaar cards allegedly showed names that had been edited.

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Shooters Stayed At Andheri Hotel For Five Days

According to the report, the shooters stayed at the hotel for five days but left without paying for their final day. They reportedly fled while leaving their belongings behind in the room. When hotel staff opened the room on Monday, they discovered that bags and other items were still there.

Hotel Manager Shares Details Of Their Stay

Hotel manager Vikrant told ABP News that the guests had shared their Aadhaar cards through WhatsApp but had not submitted physical copies. They usually went outside to eat and rarely spoke to the hotel staff.

The guests had reportedly identified themselves as residents of Hisar in Haryana.

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Hotel Register And Aadhaar Cards Raise Questions

The report said the shooters used names including Rehan Ansari, Phool Singh, Mandeep Nain and Ankit while staying at the hotel. ABP News had also obtained Aadhaar cards allegedly edited to show fake identities.

One set of documents reportedly carried the names Mandeep Nain and Ankit, along with an address in Azad Nagar, Hisar, Haryana.

Room 201 Remains Under Police Custody

The shooters had stayed in Room 201, where their belongings were still present when the report was prepared. Police have taken control of the room as part of the investigation.