India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor Apologises For Dussehra Speech Gaffe At 'Ramayana' Event, Says 'I Had A Slip Of Tongue'

Ranbir Kapoor Apologises For Dussehra Speech Gaffe At 'Ramayana' Event, Says 'I Had A Slip Of Tongue'

Ranbir Kapoor apologised for his Dussehra speech gaffe in Kolkata at the Ramayana event in Chennai. Th actor then went on to recall a song from his film Rockstar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor apologised for a verbal slip at a Dussehra event.
  • He clarified his intended message about good triumphing evil.
  • Actor referenced Rockstar lyrics explaining words fail his intent.
  • Apology occurred during his Ramayana film album launch.

Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for a verbal slip during a Dussehra event in Kolkata, after his remarks about the triumph of good over eveil drew reactions on social media. The actor addressed the incident at the musical event and full-album launch of his upcoming film Ramayana in Chennai on Wednesday, October 21, clariying what he had intended to say.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee On Alleged Police Security Lapse After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: ‘Have To See Every Individual Separately’

Ranbir Kapoor Clarifies His Dussehra Remark

Speaking at the Chennai event, Ranbir acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the confusion caused by his choice of words.

“I want to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday while I was at a Dussehra event. I had a slip of the tongue. What I was meant to say is 'burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hogi.'”

The controversy began when Ranbir spoke about the significance of Dussehra at a gathering in Kolkata on October 20. He said the festival reminded people that, no matter how powerful evil might be, truth and goodness would ultimately prevail. However, he used the word ant (end) instead of jeet (victory), prompting social media users to question the wording and share the clip online.

Actor Recalls AR Rahman Collaboration On Rockstar

During his apology, Ranbir also recalled working with music composer AR Rahman on the 2011 film Rockstar. Referring to a line from one of the film’s songs, he used the lyrics to explain how words do not always convey what he intends.

“So this reminds me of a collaboration I had with AR Rahman sir in Rockstar. I want to say, 'Jo bhi main kehna chahu, barbaad kare alfaz mere.' So I truly apologise for that," he said.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Tested Weapon Near Mumbai Before Attack, Gun Misfired In Andheri Hotel Room

Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Film 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film’s musical event and full-album launch took place at the Chennai Trade Centre on October 21.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ranbir Kapoor apologize recently?

Ranbir Kapoor apologized for a verbal slip during a Dussehra event in Kolkata. He mistakenly used the word 'ant' (end) instead of 'jeet' (victory) when speaking about the triumph of good over evil.

What did Ranbir Kapoor clarify he meant to say during his Dussehra speech?

He clarified that he meant to say, 'burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hogi,' emphasizing that truth and goodness will ultimately prevail.

What is Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film mentioned in the article?

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film is 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He stars as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

When is 'Ramayana: Part 1' scheduled to be released?

The film 'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Dussehra Sai Pallavi KOLKATA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Manoj Bajpayee On Alleged Police Security Lapse After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: ‘Have To See Every Individual Separately’
Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Alleged Police Security Lapse After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Tested Weapon Near Mumbai Before Attack, Gun Misfired In Andheri Hotel Room
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Tested Weapon Near Mumbai Before Attack, Gun Misfired In Hotel Room
Celebrities
Delhi Influencer Amir Shokeen Apologises Over Racist Remarks Against Tripura Man; Case Registered
Delhi Influencer Amir Shokeen Apologises Over Racist Remarks Against Tripura Man; Case Registered
Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Hid Guns, Mobile Phones In Surat, Say Police Sources
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Hid Guns, Mobile Phones In Surat, Say Police Sources
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sonia Gandhi Shares First Glimpse of Autobiography 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'
World News: Macron Hits Back at Trump and Netanyahu Over France Protests, Says Stop Using France for Elections
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 10 Arrested as Gun Trail From Amritsar to Mumbai Reveals Shocking Conspiracy
Delhi News: CJP Spokespersons Summoned by Crime Branch After Bail in Election Commission Protest Case
UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan in Jail as Owaisi Challenges SP's Muslim Vote Bank in Rampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget