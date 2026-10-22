Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor apologised for a verbal slip at a Dussehra event.

He clarified his intended message about good triumphing evil.

Actor referenced Rockstar lyrics explaining words fail his intent.

Apology occurred during his Ramayana film album launch.

Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for a verbal slip during a Dussehra event in Kolkata, after his remarks about the triumph of good over eveil drew reactions on social media. The actor addressed the incident at the musical event and full-album launch of his upcoming film Ramayana in Chennai on Wednesday, October 21, clariying what he had intended to say.

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Ranbir Kapoor Clarifies His Dussehra Remark

Speaking at the Chennai event, Ranbir acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the confusion caused by his choice of words.

“I want to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday while I was at a Dussehra event. I had a slip of the tongue. What I was meant to say is 'burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hogi.'”

The controversy began when Ranbir spoke about the significance of Dussehra at a gathering in Kolkata on October 20. He said the festival reminded people that, no matter how powerful evil might be, truth and goodness would ultimately prevail. However, he used the word ant (end) instead of jeet (victory), prompting social media users to question the wording and share the clip online.

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his slip of the tongue at yesterday’s Kolkata event. ❤️ It happens, and he owned up to it. 🙏 #Ramayana https://t.co/djVpX088KG — Ramayana Global 🏹 (@RamayanaGlobal) October 21, 2026

Actor Recalls AR Rahman Collaboration On Rockstar

During his apology, Ranbir also recalled working with music composer AR Rahman on the 2011 film Rockstar. Referring to a line from one of the film’s songs, he used the lyrics to explain how words do not always convey what he intends.

“So this reminds me of a collaboration I had with AR Rahman sir in Rockstar. I want to say, 'Jo bhi main kehna chahu, barbaad kare alfaz mere.' So I truly apologise for that," he said.

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Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Film 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film’s musical event and full-album launch took place at the Chennai Trade Centre on October 21.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026.