Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nakul Dhull physically confronted Gullu on Bigg Boss 20.

Gullu's team questioned confrontation timing, suggesting it was planned.

Team condemned violence, demanded Nakul's immediate eviction.

Gullu stated Nakul intervened during his conversation, causing incident.

A physical altercation between Gullu and Nakul Dhull has sparked immense controversy inside Salman Khan hosted, Bigg Boss 20. Following the incident, Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar's team strongly criticised Nakul, questioned whether the confrontation was planned and demanded his immediate eviction from the reality show.

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Gullu’s Team Questions Whether The Fight Was Planned

In a statement, Gullu’s team expressed concern over the confrontation and questioned how reports about the alleged physical altercation had surfaced on Saturday, a day before the incident reportedly took place on Sunday.

“This is so unfair How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason? He literally came from outside with a plan to fight with Gullu, got physical with him, and did exactly what he came for.”

The team also raised questions about the timing of the reports, suggesting that the information warranted further scrutiny. However, the allegation that the confrontation was planned remains unverified.

His team added, “Yes, we have every reason to question whether this was planned. We want answers about how the news of a physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday. How could such specific information about an incident be out a day before it even happened? Because, at that point, the incident hadn’t even taken place in real time.”

This is so unfair How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason? He literally came from outside with a plan to fight with Gullu, got physical with him, and did exactly what he came for. And yes, we have every reason to question whether this was planned. We want answers about how the news of a physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday. How could such specific information about an incident be out a day before it even happened? Because, at that point, the incident hadn’t even taken place in real time. Secondly, unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone’s personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable. Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others. Gullu did not enter the show to be treated like this, where someone could allegedly come in with a plan to target him and get physical with him. This kind of behaviour should have serious consequences. We demand answers and justice for Gullu. EVICT THIS GOON ASAP #BB20 #BiggBoss20 #Gullu — Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) (@kushalTanwar01) October 13, 2026

Team Condemns Physical Violence, Demands Nakul’s Eviction

Condemning physical aggression and what it described as a violation of personal boundaries, Gullu's team said, "Unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone’s personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable. Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others.”

Reiterating its support for Gullu, the team said he shouldn't have to face such treatment inside the house and called for serious consequences over the incident.

The statement concluded with a direct demand for action against Nakul Dhull.

They said, “We demand answers and justice for Gullu. EVICT THIS GOON ASAP”

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What Happened Between Gullu And Nakul Dhull?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Nakul Dhull charged towards Gullu even though Gullu maintained that he wasn't speaking to him. Gullu said he was trying to have a conversation with ScoutOP when Nakul intervened, leading to a physical confrontation between the two.

The incident prompted a strong reaction from Gullu’s team, which questioned Nakul’s conduct and called for action against him.