India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher To Voice Jatayu In ‘Ramayana’; First Look Revealed

Anupam Kher To Voice Jatayu In ‘Ramayana’; First Look Revealed

Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The makers have unveiled the character's first look, highlighting his courage and commitment to dharma.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The two-part epic is set for 2026 and 2027 release.

The makers of 'Ramayana', one of the most anticipated upcoming films starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, have been unveiling the first looks of its key characters to build excitement among audiences. The latest reveal introduces Jatayu, one of the most revered figures in the epic, through a new character poster. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will lend his voice to the character.

Jatayu's First Poster From 'Ramayana' Revealed

The makers of Ramayana have released a new poster featuring Jatayu, a significant character known for his courage and unwavering commitment to dharma. The poster offers a close-up of the revered bird, highlighting his intense gaze. Another visual shows Jatayu with his enormous wings spread wide.

Titled 'The Wings of Dharma', the poster captures Jatayu's bravery, determination and firm belief in standing up for what is right. Anupam Kher's voice will bring the character's courage and valour to life on screen. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote,

“When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

ALSO READ | Tanushree Dutta Claims ‘Nana Patekar Is Alive’; Urges Singapore, Malaysia Police To ‘Shoot Him On Sight’

Why Jatayu Is An Important Character In 'Ramayana'

In the epic Ramayana, Jatayu is remembered for his courageous attempt to rescue Mata Sita from Ravana's captivity. Despite knowing that Ravana possesses immense power and that confronting him would be an enormous challenge, Jatayu chooses to stand against him to protect Sita. His actions represent sacrifice, loyalty and the values of dharma. Through his voice, Anupam Kher is set to portray the courage, conviction and heroism associated with this revered character.

'Ramayana' Star Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features a prominent ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will play Mata Sita, Yash will appear as Ravana, Sunny Deol will essay the role of Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey will portray Lakshman. The ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Expresses Concern As Robot ‘Gropes Minor In Germany’, Says ‘AI Crimes Have Started Already’

When Will 'Ramayana' Release?

Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5. The second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India. It will also be available in IMAX format. Sony Pictures will handle the film's distribution worldwide, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will oversee its distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some of the key cast members of 'Ramayana'?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is Mata Sita, and Yash portrays Ravana. Sunny Deol is Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 13 Oct 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Anupam Kher Ramayana Jatayu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘He Slapped Me, Burned Me With Cigarette’: TV Actor Niti Taylor Reveals How Her Ex-Boyfriend Tortured Her
‘He Slapped Me, Burned Me With Cigarette’: TV Actor Niti Taylor Reveals How Her Ex-Boyfriend Tortured Her
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singer Amritprabha Mahanta Released From Jail After Gauhati HC Grants Bail
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singer Amritprabha Mahanta Released From Jail After Gauhati HC Grants Bail
Celebrities
Sidharth Malhotra Suffers Leg Injury, Shares Photo In Medical Boot
Sidharth Malhotra Suffers Leg Injury, Shares Photo In Medical Boot
Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Expresses Concern As Robot ‘Gropes Minor In Germany’, Says ‘AI Crimes Have Started Already’
Kangana Ranaut Expresses Concern As Robot ‘Gropes Minor In Germany’, Says ‘AI Crimes Have Started Already’
Advertisement

Videos

Murder Mystery: Shraddha Dubey Reportedly Flees to Nepal After Shiva Sharma’s Death in Lucknow
Mansa Murder: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead, Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites
Regional Security: India Calls for Stronger BIMSTEC Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Terrorism
Fatal Shooting: Anti-Drug Campaigner Parminder Singh Chhota Shot Dead at Medical Store in Punjab
Construction Disaster: Structure Collapses at Raigad Site, 8 Workers Seriously Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget