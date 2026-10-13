Anupam Kher To Voice Jatayu In ‘Ramayana’; First Look Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The two-part epic is set for 2026 and 2027 release.

The makers of 'Ramayana', one of the most anticipated upcoming films starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, have been unveiling the first looks of its key characters to build excitement among audiences. The latest reveal introduces Jatayu, one of the most revered figures in the epic, through a new character poster. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will lend his voice to the character.

Jatayu's First Poster From 'Ramayana' Revealed

The makers of Ramayana have released a new poster featuring Jatayu, a significant character known for his courage and unwavering commitment to dharma. The poster offers a close-up of the revered bird, highlighting his intense gaze. Another visual shows Jatayu with his enormous wings spread wide.

Titled 'The Wings of Dharma', the poster captures Jatayu's bravery, determination and firm belief in standing up for what is right. Anupam Kher's voice will bring the character's courage and valour to life on screen. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote,

“When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

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Why Jatayu Is An Important Character In 'Ramayana'

In the epic Ramayana, Jatayu is remembered for his courageous attempt to rescue Mata Sita from Ravana's captivity. Despite knowing that Ravana possesses immense power and that confronting him would be an enormous challenge, Jatayu chooses to stand against him to protect Sita. His actions represent sacrifice, loyalty and the values of dharma. Through his voice, Anupam Kher is set to portray the courage, conviction and heroism associated with this revered character.

'Ramayana' Star Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features a prominent ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will play Mata Sita, Yash will appear as Ravana, Sunny Deol will essay the role of Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey will portray Lakshman. The ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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When Will 'Ramayana' Release?

Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5. The second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India. It will also be available in IMAX format. Sony Pictures will handle the film's distribution worldwide, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will oversee its distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.