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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan Calls Amrapali Dubey 'Baccha Bechne Wali', Yung DSA Confronts Her

Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan Calls Amrapali Dubey 'Baccha Bechne Wali', Yung DSA Confronts Her

Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan calls Amrapali Dubey ‘bacche bechne wali’ during a nomination task. This prompted a furious response and a confrontation with Yung DSA.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nomination task ignited Arishfa, Amrapali's heated argument.
  • Arishfa called Amrapali 'baccha bechne wali,' escalating tension.
  • Yung DSA confronted Arishfa, expressing anger over the comment.
  • Salman's past 'Amma Ji' remark inspired Arishfa's taunt.

The latest nomination task in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 triggered a heated clash between Arishfa Khan and Amrapali Dubey. The conversation began as a disagreement over nominations and soon turned into a personal attack after Arishfa made a controversial remark about Amrapali, calling her ‘baccha bechne wali’. The comment left Amrapali furious and also prompted Yung DSA, who shares a bond with both contestants, to confront Arishfa over her choice of words.

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Arishfa Khan's Remark Sparks Clash With Amrapali Dubey

The latest nomination task followed a chain format in which one contestant nominated another, who then had to choose the next person or end the chain. Mahhi Vij started the process by nominating Amrapali Dubey. Amrapali, in turn, nominated Arishfa Khan, leaving her visibly upset.

During the exchange, Arishfa addressed Amrapali as ‘Ammapali’ and said, “Bacche bechne wali.” Amrapali hit back with a sharp response: “Agar yaha bacche bik rahe hote toh ghar mai sabse badi bacchi toh tum ho Arishfa.”

Amrapali also accused Arishfa of seeking attention, saying she had not stepped beyond her mobile phone screen but believed she could get footage by targeting others.

The argument continued after the task. Amrapali criticised Arishfa for the remark, while Yung DSA questioned why she had brought Amrapali’s children into the disagreement.

Yung DSA Confronts Arishfa Over Her Comment

Yung approached Arishfa and began by asking, “Ek baat bolun kya? Kharaab toh nahi lagega na tereko?” He then told her, “Mat bol na iske bacche hain.”

Arishfa defended her response, saying, “Woh bolengi toh mai bhi bolungi.” She also clarified that her remarks were directed at Amrapali and not at Yung. However, he made it clear that the comment had upset him, asking, “Mujhe kharab laga...kon teen bacche hain?”

Amrapali, who overheard their conversation, joined the argument and told Arishfa, “Nobody gives a f*** about your problem Arishfa.” Arishfa maintained that she could say whatever she wanted to Amrapali and was not targeting Yung.

Yung continued to object to the ‘Ammapali’ remark. After the task, he also taunted Arishfa with references to Mahhi Vij, calling her ‘Mahhiji ki bachchi’, ‘Mahhiji ke bartan dhone wali’ and ‘Mahhiji ke kapde dhoke sukhane wali’.

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Salman Khan Had Called Amrapali Dubey 'Amma Ji'

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had slammed Amrapali Dubey. He mockingly called her ‘Amma Ji’ for frequently stepping in to defend other contestants instead of focusing on her own game. Referring to Salman’s remark, Arishfa took a dig at Amrapali during the nomination task, using the ‘Ammapali’ nickname and sparking a heated exchange between the two.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the argument between Arishfa Khan and Amrapali Dubey?

The argument started during a nomination task when Arishfa called Amrapali 'baccha bechane wali'.

How did Yung DSA get involved in the clash?

Yung DSA confronted Arishfa Khan because he was upset by her remark.

What was Amrapali Dubey's reaction to Arishfa Khan's remark?

Amrapali Dubey was left furious by the comment and sharply retaliated. She accused Arishfa of seeking attention by targeting others instead of playing her own game.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amrapali Dubey Bigg Boss 20 Arishfa Khan Yung DSA
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