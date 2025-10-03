Aryan Khan Recalls Sleepless Nights As The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Rules Netflix: 'Ab Pehchana?'

Aryan Khan’s maiden directorial venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has turned into a global streaming phenomenon. Just two weeks since its premiere, the Netflix original continues to dominate charts, holding a place in the platform’s top five non-English series worldwide. As per Netflix figures, the action-comedy is trending in 14 countries and maintains the coveted #1 slot in nine of them.

Following this roaring success, Aryan has spoken about the show’s journey, sharing the challenges he encountered while bringing the story to life.

Aryan Khan on the show’s journey

In a statement, Aryan revealed how he pushed himself through difficult days. "Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, ‘Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai’ (There is a difference between losing and accepting defeat)," he said, recalling a line from Rajat Bedi’s character in the series.

He further added, "At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me... it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling."

Acknowledging the cultural wave the show has created online, Aryan shared, "The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say…Ab pehechana?”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Billed as an action-comedy laced with satire, the series takes a sharp, self-aware look at the Hindi film industry through the eyes of a young outsider striving to break into stardom. The ensemble cast includes Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Manoj Pahwa.