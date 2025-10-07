Akshay And Saif’s Witty ‘Husband Vs Wife’ Showdown On Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle

Bollywood’s beloved duo Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to bring back their effortless camaraderie — this time not on the big screen, but on the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. The latest promo of the show gives fans a delightful glimpse of the two actors’ playful banter with hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, packed with humour, wit, and a few cheeky jabs at their better halves.

Akshay and Saif bring humour to ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’

The promo opens with Kajol asking Twinkle how it feels to be interviewing her husband Akshay for the first time. Twinkle, quick with her trademark wit, replies, “I interrogate him all the time,” which sends Saif and Kajol into laughter.

The fun continues as Akshay turns the tables and asks, “Who all think husbands are high-maintenance?” Both he and Saif initially claim that wives are the demanding ones and step into the red box — but Saif soon switches sides, joining Twinkle and Kajol. When Akshay questions his sudden change of heart, Saif hilariously quips, “Listen, I love you, but I don’t live with you,” hinting that Kareena Kapoor’s reaction might have struck his conscience mid-game. The remark leaves everyone, especially Twinkle and Kajol, in splits.

Akshay then adds, “My luck changed after I married Twinkle,” to which Saif teases, “But your luck was good even before.” Realising what he just said, Saif laughs it off with, “Oh, I shouldn’t have said that. Of course.” Their light-hearted exchange perfectly captures their off-screen chemistry and easygoing friendship.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle began its run with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as inaugural guests, bringing together nostalgia and humour. The show blends candid conversations with entertaining games, offering fans a relaxed glimpse of their favourite stars. After the Alia Bhatt–Varun Dhawan episode, Akshay and Saif will headline the next one, streaming this Thursday on Prime Video.

Saif and Akshay’s upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’

Beyond the talk show, the two actors are also reuniting on the silver screen after 17 years for Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam. Akshay is said to be taking on the antagonist’s role, while Saif plays the lead. Their last collaboration was Tashan (2008), and this much-awaited reunion has already sparked excitement among fans. Haiwaan is expected to release in 2026.