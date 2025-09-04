Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentNeetu Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan Remember Rishi Kapoor On His 73rd Birth Anniversary: 'Your Spirit Still Lives'

On Rishi Kapoor's 73rd birth anniversary, family and friends fondly remembered the late actor. Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt video featuring family members.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
On the occasion of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s 73rd birth anniversary on Thursday, his family, friends, and colleagues fondly remembered the late star. Rishi Kapoor, who left behind an extraordinary legacy in Indian cinema, continues to live on in the hearts of his loved ones and fans.

Neetu Kapoor’s Emotional Tribute

Rishi’s wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. She uploaded a video clip from Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor, featuring his family members including brother Randhir Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister Reema Jain, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, and veteran actor Jeetendra.

“You will always remain in our hearts… happy birthday,” Neetu captioned the video.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Ganpati Visarjan Celebrations with Ranbir and Neetu

Just days before the anniversary, on August 31, Neetu and son Ranbir were seen performing aarti during Ganpati Visarjan. Ranbir, dressed in a blue kurta and white pajama, carried the Ganesh idol while chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya. Neetu, in a white salwar suit, joined him in performing the aarti along with other devotees.

Ranbir even broke the coconut before seeking Bappa’s blessings, marking a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Rakesh Roshan’s Heartfelt Post

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also shared a touching tribute on Instagram with a throwback picture featuring himself, Jeetendra, and Rishi Kapoor.

“Chintu your spirit still lives. Happy Birthday!” he wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

The trio had collaborated on Aap Ke Deewane (1980), a film presented by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Surendera Mohan. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, and Tina Munim, the movie also featured Jeetendra in a special guest appearance. Rakesh revealed that since Rishi and Jeetendra were close friends off-screen, he ensured a song sequence was included to bring all three actors together on-screen.

Interestingly, Rakesh’s son Hrithik Roshan, then just six years old, appeared briefly as the child version of Rakesh’s character in the film, sharing his tricycle in a memorable beach scene.

 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Rishi Kapoor Rakesh Roshan Neetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary
