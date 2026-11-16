Akshay Kumar Drops First Look From ‘Samuk’, Reveals Release Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar launched 'Samuk' first look, releasing May 2027.

Film portrays humanity battling dangerous, unknown non-human invaders.

Viineet Kumar Singh joins this sci-fi alien survival thriller.

Kanishk Varma directs the action-packed survival horror.

Akshay Kumar has dropped the first look and motion posters of his upcoming science fiction film Samuk. He also announced the release date of his film in which humans struggle for survival against an unknown and potentially dangerous threat. The film, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is set to hit theatres on May 28, 2027.

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First Glimpse Of ‘Samuk’

Sharing his character’s first look, Akshay wrote, “The enemy isn’t human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option. SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You.”

The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option. #SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You ⚠️ https://t.co/HWTuPq9ufh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 16, 2026

Earlier in the day, Akshay shared the film’s motion poster, which features a mysterious hand against the backdrop of an eerie sound. The actor is then seen in an intense avatar, wielding a rifle in what appears to be a forest setting. The makers have also unveiled the film’s tagline, “The Mission Is Human But The Enemy Is Not.”

Viineet Kumar Singh Joins Akshay Kumar In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Samuk’

Actor Viineet Kumar Singh has joined Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sci-fi alien survival-action thriller ‘Samuk’. Singh will play a pivotal role in the film and share a significant part of the narrative with Kumar, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has reported.

“One predator. One mission. A fight that has no rules,” Akshay had earlier written on X.

One predator. One mission. A fight that has no rules. #SAMUK unveils at 2:07 PM. Stay Tuned! https://t.co/xNhr9qAVp8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 16, 2026

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is directed by Kanishk Varma. The project has reportedly been in development for more than two years.

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‘Samuk’ To Combine Survival Horror With Alien Mythology

The makers have kept the film’s storyline under wraps. However, ‘Samuk’ is being described as a survival thriller that brings together military elements, survival horror and alien mythology. It is also expected to feature action sequences and creature effects.

For Singh, the project adds to a growing list of recent film appearances. The actor has been seen in films such as ‘Chhaava’, ‘Jaat’, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, ‘Nishaanchi’ and ‘Hello Bachhon’.