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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Medha Shankr At Mumbai Cafe, Dating Buzz Resurfaces

Samay Raina Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Medha Shankr At Mumbai Cafe, Dating Buzz Resurfaces

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr were spotted at a Mumbai cafe, reigniting dating rumours after their Diwali party appearance and earlier outings.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Medha attended Samay's Diwali party earlier this month.
  • Samay's
  • Samay, Medha spotted together at Mumbai cafe recently.
  • Despite sightings, their relationship remains officially unconfirmed.

Comedian Samay Raina and 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr have ye again sparked dating rumours after being spotted at a cafe in Mumbai. Their latest appearance has renewed speculation about their relationship, particularly after the actress was also spotted at the comedian's Diwali celebration earlier this month.

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Samay Raina, Medha Shankr's Outing Sparks Dating Buzz

On the evening of November 15, comedian Samay Raina was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Medha Shankr, at a cafe in Mumbai. Pictures of the two together soon surfaced online, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

For the outing, Samay opted for a casual blue T-shirt, while Medha was seen wearing a black outfit. Although their latest appearance has fuelled dating buzz, neither Samay nor Medha has officially confirmed being in a relationship.

Samay Raina's 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Remark Had Earlier Grabbed Attention

Dating rumours surrounding the comedian gained further momentum after an exchange during Varun Dhawan’s appearance on Koffee With Karan. During the ‘Hey Karan, It’s Me’ segment, Varun called Samay, who said he was chilling with his girlfriend.

The remark quickly caught people’s attention, with many interpreting it as a possible hint that he was dating someone. However, Samay did not reveal the identity of the person he was referring to.

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Samay Raina And Medha Shankr's Recent Appearances Together

The cafe outing comes after Medha attended Samay’s Diwali party at his Mumbai residence, which was also joined by several of his close friends. Pictures from the celebration added to the ongoing buzz around the two.

In one photograph shared online, Medha was seen posing with Samay’s mother, Sweety Raina. Samay also posted a picture with the actress, prompting fresh conversations about their rumoured relationship.

Their association had already drawn attention after Medha appeared as a guest panelist on Samay’s show India’s Got Latent

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the latest dating rumors about Samay Raina and Medha Shankr?

They were recently spotted together at a cafe in Mumbai on November 15. This public appearance, following Medha's attendance at Samay's Diwali party, renewed speculation.

Have Samay Raina and Medha Shankr officially confirmed their relationship?

No, despite public appearances and ongoing speculation, neither Samay Raina nor Medha Shankr has officially confirmed that they are in a relationship.

What other instances fueled speculation about their relationship?

Medha attended Samay's Diwali party and was seen posing with his mother. She also previously appeared as a guest panelist on his show, India's Got Latent.

Did Samay Raina make any prior remarks about having a girlfriend?

Yes, during a segment on Koffee With Karan, Samay mentioned he was

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Medha Shankr India's Got Latent Samay Raina
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