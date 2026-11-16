Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Medha attended Samay's Diwali party earlier this month.

Samay's

Samay, Medha spotted together at Mumbai cafe recently.

Despite sightings, their relationship remains officially unconfirmed.

Comedian Samay Raina and 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr have ye again sparked dating rumours after being spotted at a cafe in Mumbai. Their latest appearance has renewed speculation about their relationship, particularly after the actress was also spotted at the comedian's Diwali celebration earlier this month.

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Samay Raina, Medha Shankr's Outing Sparks Dating Buzz

On the evening of November 15, comedian Samay Raina was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Medha Shankr, at a cafe in Mumbai. Pictures of the two together soon surfaced online, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

Samay Raina and Medha Shankar again spotted together 👀 Now we all know he is dating Medha, feeling bad for sheron 😭 https://t.co/UOXQ4lu2aE — Chota Don (@choga_don) November 16, 2026

For the outing, Samay opted for a casual blue T-shirt, while Medha was seen wearing a black outfit. Although their latest appearance has fuelled dating buzz, neither Samay nor Medha has officially confirmed being in a relationship.

Samay Raina's 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Remark Had Earlier Grabbed Attention

Dating rumours surrounding the comedian gained further momentum after an exchange during Varun Dhawan’s appearance on Koffee With Karan. During the ‘Hey Karan, It’s Me’ segment, Varun called Samay, who said he was chilling with his girlfriend.

The remark quickly caught people’s attention, with many interpreting it as a possible hint that he was dating someone. However, Samay did not reveal the identity of the person he was referring to.

So the rumours about Samay Raina having a girlfriend might actually be TRUE 😭👀 Varun Dhawan called Samay during Koffee With Karan, and Samay casually revealed that he was chilling with his girlfriend. 💀😂 Bro really dropped a hint without even trying! 🤯❤️ https://t.co/HX35jLjEUB — Yash Negi (@yashsystum) October 28, 2026

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Samay Raina And Medha Shankr's Recent Appearances Together

The cafe outing comes after Medha attended Samay’s Diwali party at his Mumbai residence, which was also joined by several of his close friends. Pictures from the celebration added to the ongoing buzz around the two.

In one photograph shared online, Medha was seen posing with Samay’s mother, Sweety Raina. Samay also posted a picture with the actress, prompting fresh conversations about their rumoured relationship.

Their association had already drawn attention after Medha appeared as a guest panelist on Samay’s show India’s Got Latent.