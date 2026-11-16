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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor In Mumbai After Arranging Medical Assistance, Hugs ‘Josh’ Actor | WATCH

Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor In Mumbai After Arranging Medical Assistance, Hugs ‘Josh’ Actor | WATCH

Sonu Sood met Sharad Kapoor in Mumbai after arranging medical supplies and a team of doctors to assist with his leg injury.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonu Sood met Sharad Kapoor after arranging medical assistance.
  • Kapoor battling depression, fractured leg, appealing for industry aid.
  • Health declined post-false sexual harassment allegations in 2024.
  • Industry body AICWA urged support for actor's financial needs.

Sonu Sood met actor Sharad Kapoor in Mumbai’s Bandra, reportedly accompanied by Dr Khalid Shaikh. A video of their meeting has since gone viral on social media. The visit follows a day after ABP News exclusively reported that Sood had arranged for a team of doctors and medical supplies to treat Sharad’s leg injury. 

Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor

A video circulating online shows Sonu arriving at Sharad’s residence. In another video, the two actors embrace before posing for photographs. Sonu is also seen signalling to the paparazzi to give them privacy as they head indoors. Sharad, who was seated on a chair, can be seen walking with the assistance of a support walker.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

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Sharad Kapoor’s Health

Sharad Kapoor had been confined to his bed for nearly two years while battling depression. According to his friend’s account, the actor was also dealing with a neurological condition and a fractured leg. She further claimed that he had been eating very little, was not taking his medication regularly and was struggling to speak clearly.

Sharad previously opened up about his mental health struggles, saying he fell into depression after being falsely accused of sexual harassment. In 2024, an FIR was registered against the actor following allegations of sexual harassment made by a 32-year-old woman. Sharad, however, denied the allegations.

“When somebody blames you for nothing toh aapko dukh hota hi hain. Toh main depression me chala gaya tha. I didn't feel like meeting anybody, didn't feel like working. But now I've decided. I am appealing to the industry: please help me. Mera jitna financial crisis hai, uske baad bas mai kamaa saku,” he said.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan Suffers Wrist Injury During Water Skiing Ahead Of Next Shooting Schedule

He further appealed to his colleagues for support, saying, “I really need help, financially, morally... All my senior actors, you know you all are like my bosses. I am a big fan of all my actors. I always look at them as heroes so I really appeal to you to please help me.”

The actor reportedly sustained a severe leg injury while playing football in Barcelona. He has been advised to take adequate rest while recovering.

Concerns about Sharad’s health came to the forefront after a video of him breaking down went viral. In the video, he was seen distressed as his four pet dogs were relocated to an animal welfare centre due to his health condition. The video also drew attention to his visibly frail appearance.

On Saturday, Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust shared another video in which Sharad spoke about his battle with depression and appealed to the film industry for work and financial assistance.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also urged members of the film fraternity to extend their support to the actor and provide him with suitable work opportunities.

Sharad Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak, and was seen in several films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sonu Sood visit Sharad Kapoor?

Sonu Sood visited Sharad Kapoor in Mumbai after arranging a team of doctors and medical supplies for Sharad's leg injury. This visit was reported exclusively by ABP News.

What health challenges is Sharad Kapoor experiencing?

Sharad Kapoor has been battling depression, a neurological condition, and a fractured leg for nearly two years. He also struggles with eating, taking medication, and speaking clearly.

What led to Sharad Kapoor's depression?

Sharad Kapoor stated he fell into depression after being falsely accused of sexual harassment. An FIR was registered against him in 2024, which he has denied.

What is Sharad Kapoor's appeal to the film industry?

He has appealed to his colleagues for financial assistance and work opportunities. He mentioned experiencing a significant financial crisis and needing moral support.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Sonu Sood MUMBAI ENtertainment News SHARAD KAPOOR
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