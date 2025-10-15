'Mahabharat' Actor Pankaj Dheer, Who Played 'Karn', Passes Away

Pankaj Dheer death: Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who rose to fame as Karn in B.R. Chopra’s legendary series Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 in Mumbai. He was 65. The news of his demise was shared by actor Feroz Khan.

As per reports, Dheer had been battling cancer for some time. Though he initially showed signs of recovery, the disease relapsed a few months ago, and his condition deteriorated. He had also undergone a major surgery in recent months.

Actor Feroz Khan mourns Dheer's demise

Actor Feroz Khan, who was also part of Mahabharat, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, remembering his dear friend. He wrote, "Gentleman!! Bids goodbye, will miss you PD. Stay blessed."





His cremation is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai. Dheer is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor.

CINTAA's statement on the actor's death

The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) also released an official statement mourning the veteran actor’s death. “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 p.m. next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai,” the statement read.

About Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer became a household name for his iconic portrayal of Karn in B.R. Chopra’s epic television series Mahabharat (1988–1990). With his commanding screen presence and nuanced performance, Dheer etched the tragic hero’s journey into the hearts of millions of viewers, making him one of the most memorable faces of Indian television.

Before his breakthrough in Mahabharat, Dheer appeared in various television shows and films. His career spanned decades, during which he played roles ranging from mythological characters to modern-day figures.

Beyond acting, Dheer was actively involved in the welfare of television and film artists. He served as the Chairman and Honorary General Secretary of CINTAA, where he worked to safeguard artists’ rights and well-being.