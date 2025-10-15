Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'Mahabharat' Actor Pankaj Dheer, Who Played 'Karn', Passes Away

'Mahabharat' Actor Pankaj Dheer, Who Played 'Karn', Passes Away

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who rose to fame as Karn in B.R. Chopra’s legendary series Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 in Mumbai.

By : Ganesh Thakur | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pankaj Dheer death: Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who rose to fame as Karn in B.R. Chopra’s legendary series Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 in Mumbai. He was 65. The news of his demise was shared by actor Feroz Khan.

As per reports, Dheer had been battling cancer for some time. Though he initially showed signs of recovery, the disease relapsed a few months ago, and his condition deteriorated. He had also undergone a major surgery in recent months. 

Actor Feroz Khan mourns Dheer's demise

Actor Feroz Khan, who was also part of Mahabharat, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, remembering his dear friend. He wrote, "Gentleman!! Bids goodbye, will miss you PD. Stay blessed."


Mahabharat' Actor Pankaj Dheer, Who Played 'Karn', Passes Away

His cremation is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai. Dheer is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor.

CINTAA's statement on the actor's death

The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) also released an official statement mourning the veteran actor’s death. “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 p.m. next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai,” the statement read.

About Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer became a household name for his iconic portrayal of Karn in B.R. Chopra’s epic television series Mahabharat (1988–1990). With his commanding screen presence and nuanced performance, Dheer etched the tragic hero’s journey into the hearts of millions of viewers, making him one of the most memorable faces of Indian television.

Before his breakthrough in Mahabharat, Dheer appeared in various television shows and films. His career spanned decades, during which he played roles ranging from mythological characters to modern-day figures.

Beyond acting, Dheer was actively involved in the welfare of television and film artists. He served as the Chairman and Honorary General Secretary of CINTAA, where he worked to safeguard artists’ rights and well-being.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Pankaj Dheer
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget