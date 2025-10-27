Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentJamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25

Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25

Sachin Chandwade, 25, known for "Jamtara: Season 2," tragically died by suicide at his Jalgaon home on October 23.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Sachin Chandwade, best known for his performance in Jamtara: Season 2, has tragically passed away by suicide at his residence in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. He was just 25 years old. News of his sudden demise has left the television and OTT fraternity as well as fans in deep shock.

Jamtara Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, Sachin’s family members discovered him hanging from a ceiling fan on October 23 at his home in a village in Jalgaon. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Passed Away During Treatment

As per reports, when his condition worsened, he was shifted to a hospital in Dhule for advanced treatment. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, Sachin Chandwade passed away around 1:30 a.m. on October 24 while undergoing treatment.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sachin Chandwade (@sachin_chandwade)

Cause of Death Still Unknown

The reason behind the actor’s tragic decision remains unclear. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sachin, who gained recognition through Jamtara: Season 2, was regarded as a promising young talent in the entertainment industry. His untimely demise has sparked an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues on social media.

 

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jamtara Sachin Chandwade
Read more
