The long-standing strain between actor Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan has once again surfaced, with Faissal openly stating that he has completely distanced himself from the family. In a recent interview, he leveled serious allegations against the superstar, claiming Aamir was involved with UK journalist Jessica Hines while married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, and even fathered a child with her. According to Faissal, these are facts Aamir “can’t deny.”

Faissal Khan on his rift with the family

Recalling an incident from years ago, Faissal admitted that tensions escalated after he penned a strongly worded letter to his family, upset over pressure to remarry following his divorce. At the time, Aamir had parted ways with Reena and was living with Kiran Rao.

“After my divorce, my family started putting pressure on me to get married to my auntie… I was telling them to let me work and settle down. I got so upset and angry that I wrote a letter which was slightly abusive in nature to point out the relationships of my family members,” Faissal said.

He continued, “My sister Nikkhat had 3 marriages. Aamir went through a divorce with Reena. He had a child with Jessica Hines out of wedlock. And then was staying with Kiran Rao… I wanted to tell them to look at themselves first. They took offense to that letter and my opposition to get married and declared me mad… No one likes to know the truth about how their marriages, and their relationships are not working out. I put that mirror in front of their face.”

On Aamir Khan’s divorce with Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple share two children, Junaid and Ira. Their marriage ended in 2002.

Reflecting on that phase, Faissal said, “I was there around when his relationship was not working with Reena. They got divorced and then he went into his work. I was also struggling with my work.”

He further explained, “Around the time of his divorce, Aamir had started his production company, Aamir Khan Productions, with the film Lagaan. He was involved with his work a lot, and Reena was also helping him in the front. I could see his relationship going bad and with everything was happening with Reena, but I couldn't help it. That was his decision. He had to live his life.”

According to Faissal, his brother’s marital breakdown only deepened his own frustration. “I was like why are you telling me to get married again,” he remarked.

On Aamir's alleged affair with Jessica Hines

Faissal did not hold back when asked about Aamir’s personal life, claiming that the actor was romantically involved with Jessica Hines. He alleged that the relationship resulted in a child.

“I was seeing the atmosphere and saying let me also take my decision since everyone is taking their right decisions. Allow me also to live my life freely,” Faissal shared.

He added, “Everyone knows that he has had a relationship with Jessica and he has a child. He can't deny that. You can do a DNA test. I have proof of everything that I am saying… It's not me who's just fabricating.”

On Aamir’s public image

The younger Khan also accused his brother of carefully building a reputation that, in his view, does not reflect reality.

“He is trying to create a clean image for the audience, but you can find out his image by him having so many relationships with women and all that… He likes to whitewash his image which is not the reality,” Faissal concluded.