After ‘Batwara 1947’, Sunny Deol’s Next Is ‘Suryaa’; First Look, Release Date Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Deol's crime thriller 'Suryaa' first look revealed.

Deol's character uncovers truth, navigating past and present.

Film releases November 20; Deol's role spans different eras.

Following Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol is set to star in Suryaa, a crime thriller featuring Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. The makers have unveiled the film’s first look and announced its release date. Directed by M Padmakumar, Suryaa is produced under the banner of MM Moviez, with Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, Lokesh Mukut and Kamal Mukut backing the project.

‘Suryaa’ First Look Out

Sunny Deol released the motion poster of Suryaa on social media, sharing a glimpse of his character and the film’s mysterious premise. Along with the poster, he wrote, “Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH! Presenting Kamal Mukut’s SURYAA: Ant se aarambh tak!”

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In the motion poster, Sunny Deol’s rugged character is seen smoking a cigarette.

Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH ! Presenting Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA : अंत से आरंभ तक! IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026. #AntSeAarambhTak @DeepakMukut @HemmantMukut #LokeshMukut @KamalMukut #PadmakumarManghat @iamsunnydeol @ravikishann @ItsMePragya @tnusreec https://t.co/cDiRISm77m — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 12, 2026

According to the makers, the story revolves around a man who finds himself caught in a maze of unanswered questions and long-buried truths. What begins as an investigation gradually leads him into a far more complicated situation, setting the stage for a crime thriller driven by mystery, emotion and confrontation, a press release stated.

‘Suryaa’ Release Date

The makers have announced that Suryaa will arrive in cinemas on November 20.

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Speaking about the project, producer Kamal Mukut said, “I signed Sunny Deol for two films - Gadar 2 and SURYAA. We began with Gadar 2, and it became history.”

He further added that he decided to make Suryaa following Gadar 2’s success. “Motivated by its success, and drawing upon my experience of more than five decades in the industry, I created SURYAA - a story of a common man that will surely touch every life. The film takes the audience through a never-before-seen avatar of Sunny Deol, interestingly woven across three phases of his life journey. This gripping thriller is designed to transport audiences into two different eras.”