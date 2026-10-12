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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Kaafi Paisa Lagna Hai’: Rajpal Yadav Seeks Financial Help For Friend’s Wife’s Treatment Amid Cheque Bounce Case

‘Kaafi Paisa Lagna Hai’: Rajpal Yadav Seeks Financial Help For Friend’s Wife’s Treatment Amid Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav has appealed for financial help for his friend Gauri Shankar’s wife, who is undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease, amid his own ongoing financial and legal troubles.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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  • Rajpal Yadav faces personal financial and legal challenges.

Rajpal Yadav has appealed to people for financial assistance for the treatment of his friend and fellow actor Gauri Shankar’s wife, who is suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). The actor made the appeal through a video message, urging fans and the public to contribute towards her medical expenses. The appeal comes at a time when Rajpal Yadav himself is facing financial and legal challenges in connection with a long-running cheque-bounce case linked to his film 'Ata Pata Laapata'.

Rajpal Yadav Appeals For Help For Friend’s Wife

In a video shared by Gauri Shankar on social media, Rajpal Yadav requested people to support his friend’s family during this difficult time. He spoke about their long-standing friendship and acknowledged Gauri Shankar’s contribution to the television industry.

In his message, Rajpal said that Gauri Shankar’s wife is seriously unwell and that a substantial amount of money is required for her treatment. He urged people to contribute whatever they could to help the family meet the medical expenses. The actor also expressed gratitude to those willing to extend support and encouraged his fans and well-wishers to participate in the effort.

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Gauri Shankar’s Wife Has Been Hospitalised

In another video, Gauri Shankar shared details about his wife’s health and the financial challenges facing the family. He said she had been admitted to Wockhardt Hospital for around a month and that her treatment was expensive. He also indicated that her condition had deteriorated over the preceding day, prompting him to make an urgent appeal for financial assistance.

According to the fundraising details shared in the post, approximately Rs 1.22 lakh had been collected against a target of Rs 25 lakh at the time of reporting. Gauri Shankar appealed to people to donate according to their capacity, saying every contribution could help support his wife’s treatment.

Kamlesh Sawant And Rohitashv Gour Also Extend Support

Rajpal Yadav is not the only actor who has come forward to support Gauri Shankar’s family. Kamlesh Sawant, known for playing Inspector Gaitonde in the Drishyam franchise, has also appealed to people to help with the medical expenses.

Television actor Rohitashv Gour, known for his role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has also joined the effort by urging people to contribute towards the treatment.

READ MORE | Amitabh Bachchan Declines Handshake With Young Female Fan; Netizens Compare Him To Salman Khan, Nana Patekar

Rajpal Yadav’s Financial Troubles And Court Deadline

Rajpal Yadav’s appeal for his friend’s family comes amid his own financial difficulties and ongoing legal proceedings. The actor has been involved in a long-running cheque-bounce case connected to his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata, which he directed and produced. The dispute reportedly arose after Yadav received Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance the film. Following the film’s poor box-office performance, a dispute over repayment led to seven cheque-bounce cases.

In July 2026, the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction and sentenced him to three months in jail in connection with the case. On October 7, the Supreme Court directed Yadav to deposit Rs 2 crore by October 13, 2026.

During the proceedings, the actor submitted demand drafts worth Rs 1.15 crore, while the remaining Rs 85 lakh was expected to be arranged through a prospective buyer of his property. During the hearing, Yadav also spoke about the financial losses he had suffered over the years, claiming that the film had caused losses of around Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore over the past 13 years. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rajpal Yadav facing his own financial challenges?

Yes, Rajpal Yadav is facing financial and legal challenges from a cheque-bounce case related to his film 'Ata Pata Laapata'. The Supreme Court directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Gauri Shankar
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