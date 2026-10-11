Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Sunil Pal criticized Tanushree Dutta's remarks against Patekar.

Pal defended Patekar, urging media to ignore Dutta.

Dutta questioned Patekar's reported death, citing ongoing investigations.

Dutta had previously accused Patekar of harassment in 2018.

Comedian Sunil Pal has criticised actress Tanushree Dutta over her remarks concerning veteran actor Nana Patekar, urging her to stop making such comments. In a video shared online, Pal defended Patekar, questioned Dutta's statements and appealed to the media and paparazzi not to give her further attention.

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'Aap Chudail Toh Nahi Hain?'

Responding to Dutta's remarks, Pal appealed to the actress to take a break if she was not in the right frame of mind. He praised Patekar's contributions to society, referring to his work with farmers, the armed forces, ordinary people and fellow artists.

In his video, Pal said, "Tanushree Dutta, aapse haath jodkr nivedan hai. Agar aapka dimaag kaam nahi kar raha hai, toh araam kijiye. Jahan aap 10 saal gayan rahi, waha rest kijiye. Lekin, hamare great Nana Patekar sahab...dharti ki seva ki, kisano ki seva ki, army mai rahe, dharti ke logo ki seva ki, kalakaron ki seva ki."

He then criticised the language she had used, claiming that her comments had upset people and questioning what Patekar had done to warrant such remarks.

"Aap jis tarah se baat kar rahi hain na...'evil'. Pura naari samajh aap par chidha hua hai. Devi samaj bhi aap par chidha hua hai. Ye kya harkat kar rahe ho aap? Aisa kya kar diya Nana Patekar sahab ne?" he added.

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Sunil Pap's Appeal To Media

Pal also urged the media and paparazzi to stop giving Dutta attention, alleging that she was seeking publicity through her statements.

"Aap logon se nivedan hai, ise footage mat dijiye. Ye pagal ho gayi hai, aur ye footage ke liye kuch bhi kar sakti hai," he said.

Pal continued his criticism, saying, "Itna drama mat kijiye. Aap chudail toh nahi hain na? Chudail jaisi harkat mat kijiye."

Tanushree Dutta's Past Allegations

Dutta accused Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018 during India's #MeToo movement. She has since spoken about the alleged pressure, threats and offers of money she claims to have encountered during a five-year legal battle following her allegations.

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What Did Tanushree Dutta Say About Nana Patekar?

Tanushree Dutta has drawn attention for her comments questioning reports of Nana Patekar's death. She suggested that the reported death could be an attempt to avoid scrutiny amid what she described as ongoing investigations linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian cases.

“Best thing, he died by his own hands. If he has died also I am a little bit doubtful. Because now the case of Sushant Singh Disha Salyan has come out. So, a lot of people are getting exposed. And a very deep investigation is going on. So, if there is a connection from far away, then his name is going to come out today or tomorrow,” she said.

Dutta also said she had heard the news and would share her reaction after deciding how she wanted to respond. She expressed condolences to the family while raising concerns about how the news might affect her planned social media content.

“I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is [Nana Patekar’s] death. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but…” she said before the video cut off.