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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesFilmmaker R Sarath Passes Away At 65 In Thiruvananthapuram After Health Complications

Filmmaker R Sarath Passes Away At 65 In Thiruvananthapuram After Health Complications

Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath has died at 65 in Thiruvananthapuram. Here's a look at his films, awards, career and contribution to cinema and Kerala's cultural life.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Renowned Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath died at 65.
  • His films, documentaries earned national and international acclaim.
  • Sarath was also a journalist and government official.

Noted Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday while undergoing treatment for health-related ailments, industry sources said. He was 65. His death marks the loss of a filmmaker whose work extended beyond cinema into Kerala's wider social and cultural landscape.

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R Sarath's Contribution To Malayalam Cinema

Sarath made his presence felt in Malayalam cinema as a director, screenwriter and storyteller. Over the years, he directed films including Sayahnam, Sthithi, Sheelabathi, Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu, Swayam and Paradise.

Among his best-known works, Sayahnam earned the Indira Gandhi Award and went on to receive seven Kerala State Film Awards in 2000.

His 2011 film The Desire - A Journey of a Woman also brought international recognition, winning the Best Narrative Feature Film award at the Geneva International Film Festival.

Films, Documentaries And Other Work

Sarath's creative work also included short films such as Achinte Katha, Chumar Chithrangal, Bhoomikkoru Charama Geetham and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

He also made a documentary centred on the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, which attracted international attention. For his work on mural paintings, Sarath received the Central Government's Junior Fellowship.

Another notable project, Burial of Dreams, explored the Bhopal gas tragedy and drew attention at the national level.

Education And Career Before Filmmaking

Born in Vilakkudy in Kollam district, Sarath studied English at Mahatma Gandhi College in Thiruvananthapuram before completing his postgraduate studies at University College.

He later attended the Film Appreciation course at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, further strengthening his understanding of cinema.

Before joining government service, Sarath worked as a journalist with Kerala Kaumudi. He eventually retired in 2021 as Deputy Director in the Kerala government's Public Relations Department.

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R Sarath Survived By Wife And Two Sons

Sarath is survived by his wife and two sons.

The FEFKA Directors' Union has expressed condolences following the filmmaker's death.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did R Sarath pass away?

R Sarath, the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker, passed away on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 65. He was undergoing treatment for health-related ailments.

What are some of R Sarath's most recognized films?

His film

Beyond feature films, what other creative works did R Sarath undertake?

Sarath also directed several short films and a documentary on Raja Ravi Varma's paintings, which garnered international attention. He also worked on a project about the Bhopal gas tragedy.

What was R Sarath's professional background before he became a filmmaker?

Before filmmaking, Sarath worked as a journalist with Kerala Kaumudi. He later retired as Deputy Director in the Kerala government's Public Relations Department in 2021.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thiruvananthapuram News R Sarath R Sarath Death R Sarath Dies Malayalam Filmmaker
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