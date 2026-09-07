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English NewsEntertainmentOTTRobot Maya Steals The Show On Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' With Rap, Dance And Abuses: WATCH

Robot Maya Steals The Show On Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' With Rap, Dance And Abuses: WATCH

Robot Maya grabbed attention on India’s Got Latent as she performed a rap battle, danced with panel members and delivered an unexpectedly abused.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Robot Maya, from 2047, performed on India's Got Latent.
  • Maya performed unique acts: dancing, rapping, even swearing.
  • Maya's engineer revealed its Rs 50 lakh creation cost.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 witnessed an unusual contestant when Maya, a robot claiming to be from 2047, took on the stage. From dancing and rapping to using an abusive word, Maya quickly became one of the episode’s viral acts.

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Robot Maya Says She Came From 2047

The episode featured Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava, Balraj Ghai and Samay Raina on the panel. Among the contestants was Maya, a robot whose creator introduced her as having come from 2047.

Maya was designed to do more than simply demonstrate her technical abilities. She danced for the panel, delivered a rap and even traded lines with Samay Raina during a rap battle.

Her unexpected responses brought a comic twist to the performance, especially when she used the word "Bhenclaude", leaving the panel and audience in laughter.

Engineer Reveals Maya Cost Rs 50 Lakh To Build

When Ashneer Grover asked about the cost of creating Maya, the engineer revealed that the robot had cost him Rs 50 lakh to build. The hefty investment was part of the effort behind the robot that eventually appeared on India’s Got Latent.

After the show, Maya’s engineer later talked about the experience through Instagram, explaining how the robot made its way to the show.

He wrote, "One of my craziest experiences ever! Making a robot perform on a show like this is a dream come true for me! We were building Maya from almost a month, and idk a random thought made me apply for latent and the rest is in front of you."

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Sohan Rai (@zikiguy)

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Maya Dances With The Panel And Goes Viral

The robot didn’t stop at performing on stage. Maya also danced with members of the panel, adding another unexpected layer to the episode.

The unusual performance soon drew attention on social media, with viewers praising the engineer behind the robot.

One user wrote, "Soo good to see you on latent ziki….YOU DID AN AMAZING JOB!"

Another commented, "Mind blowing stuff"

A third user said, "U programmed it well bro.. carry on!"

Another added, "You guys nailed it for sure."

Although Maya didn’t emerge as the winner of the episode, her performance clearly made an impression.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Maya, the robot featured on India's Got Latent 2?

Maya is a robot contestant who appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2, claiming to be from 2047. She showcased her abilities by dancing, rapping, and even trading lines during a rap battle.

What acts did Maya the robot perform on India's Got Latent 2?

Maya showcased various talents on the show, including dancing, delivering a rap, and engaging in a rap battle with Samay Raina. She also danced with panel members and unexpectedly used an abusive word.

How much did it cost to build the robot Maya?

Maya's engineer disclosed that the robot cost Rs 50 lakh to build. This substantial investment was a key part of the effort to create her for the show.

What was the audience's reaction to Maya's performance?

Maya's unusual performance quickly went viral on social media, attracting significant attention. Viewers widely praised the engineer for creating such an impressive and entertaining robot.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Viral Video Ashneer Grover ENtertainment News India's Got Latent Samay Raina Robot Maya Kushagra Srivastava
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