Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Robot Maya, from 2047, performed on India's Got Latent.

Maya performed unique acts: dancing, rapping, even swearing.

Maya's engineer revealed its Rs 50 lakh creation cost.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 witnessed an unusual contestant when Maya, a robot claiming to be from 2047, took on the stage. From dancing and rapping to using an abusive word, Maya quickly became one of the episode’s viral acts.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranveer Singh's Look From 'Pralay' Leaks Online; Fans React To Viral Video Of Zombie Thriller

Robot Maya Says She Came From 2047

The episode featured Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava, Balraj Ghai and Samay Raina on the panel. Among the contestants was Maya, a robot whose creator introduced her as having come from 2047.

Maya was designed to do more than simply demonstrate her technical abilities. She danced for the panel, delivered a rap and even traded lines with Samay Raina during a rap battle.

Her unexpected responses brought a comic twist to the performance, especially when she used the word "Bhenclaude", leaving the panel and audience in laughter.

Engineer Reveals Maya Cost Rs 50 Lakh To Build

When Ashneer Grover asked about the cost of creating Maya, the engineer revealed that the robot had cost him Rs 50 lakh to build. The hefty investment was part of the effort behind the robot that eventually appeared on India’s Got Latent.

After the show, Maya’s engineer later talked about the experience through Instagram, explaining how the robot made its way to the show.

He wrote, "One of my craziest experiences ever! Making a robot perform on a show like this is a dream come true for me! We were building Maya from almost a month, and idk a random thought made me apply for latent and the rest is in front of you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohan Rai (@zikiguy)

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Advises Isha Rikhi Not To Mention Ex-Husband Badshah In 'Bigg Boss 20', Asks ‘Kiske Breakup Nahi Hote?’

Maya Dances With The Panel And Goes Viral

The robot didn’t stop at performing on stage. Maya also danced with members of the panel, adding another unexpected layer to the episode.

The unusual performance soon drew attention on social media, with viewers praising the engineer behind the robot.

One user wrote, "Soo good to see you on latent ziki….YOU DID AN AMAZING JOB!"

Another commented, "Mind blowing stuff"

A third user said, "U programmed it well bro.. carry on!"

Another added, "You guys nailed it for sure."

Although Maya didn’t emerge as the winner of the episode, her performance clearly made an impression.