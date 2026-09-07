Ameesha Patel Slams Hardik Pandya Dating Rumours, Says 'Surely You Don’t Have A Girl’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ameesha Patel dismissed romantic speculation after viral video with Hardik Pandya.

Patel clarified their interaction at a Mumbai event was merely friendly.

Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with Mahieka Sharma.

Actor Ameesha Patel has responded sharply to online speculation linking her romantically with cricketer Hardik Pandya after a video of the two together went viral on social media. The actor made it clear that a friendly moment had been taken out of context, pushing back at suggestions that there was a romantic angle between them.

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Ameesha Patel Reacts To Hardik Pandya Dating Speculation

Hardik Pandya and Ameesha Patel were recently spotted together at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. A video from the gathering showed Ameesha introducing the cricketer to some of her friends, prompting a wave of attention online.

The clip soon circulated on X, where one user interpreted a gesture between the two as a sign that long-running rumours about their equation could be true.

Sharing the video, the X user wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”

Ameesha subsequently shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Stories and responded sarcastically to the speculation.

“So true ya. My god ur correct… truly romantic way my hand was on him.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@ameeshapatel)

‘Surely You Don’t Have A Girl’: Ameesha’s Sharp Reply

The actor then took her response a step further, questioning why a casual interaction between two friends had been interpreted as romantic.

“I don’t know you but surely you don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time you do have one before posting hence on such things…,” Ameesha wrote.

Her response came as online speculation continued to circulate around the viral video, despite the actor dismissing the interpretation outright.

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Hardik Pandya’s Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer made his relationship with Mahieka Instagram-official on October 10, 2025, two years after his separation from Natasa Stankovic.

Ameesha Patel’s last film appearance

On the professional front, Ameesha was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Gadar 2’. She reprised her role as Sakina alongside Sunny Deol in the sequel, which also featured Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in key roles.

(With inputs from ANI)