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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel Slams Hardik Pandya Dating Rumours, Says 'Surely You Don’t Have A Girl’

Ameesha Patel Slams Hardik Pandya Dating Rumours, Says 'Surely You Don’t Have A Girl’

Ameesha Patel has responded to dating rumours involving Hardik Pandya after a video of the two went viral, calling out an X user over the speculation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ameesha Patel dismissed romantic speculation after viral video with Hardik Pandya.
  • Patel clarified their interaction at a Mumbai event was merely friendly.
  • Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with Mahieka Sharma.

Actor Ameesha Patel has responded sharply to online speculation linking her romantically with cricketer Hardik Pandya after a video of the two together went viral on social media. The actor made it clear that a friendly moment had been taken out of context, pushing back at suggestions that there was a romantic angle between them.

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Ameesha Patel Reacts To Hardik Pandya Dating Speculation

Hardik Pandya and Ameesha Patel were recently spotted together at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. A video from the gathering showed Ameesha introducing the cricketer to some of her friends, prompting a wave of attention online.

The clip soon circulated on X, where one user interpreted a gesture between the two as a sign that long-running rumours about their equation could be true.

Sharing the video, the X user wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”

Ameesha subsequently shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Stories and responded sarcastically to the speculation.

“So true ya. My god ur correct… truly romantic way my hand was on him.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@ameeshapatel)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ameeshapatel)

‘Surely You Don’t Have A Girl’: Ameesha’s Sharp Reply

The actor then took her response a step further, questioning why a casual interaction between two friends had been interpreted as romantic.

“I don’t know you but surely you don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time you do have one before posting hence on such things…,” Ameesha wrote.

Her response came as online speculation continued to circulate around the viral video, despite the actor dismissing the interpretation outright.

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Hardik Pandya’s Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer made his relationship with Mahieka Instagram-official on October 10, 2025, two years after his separation from Natasa Stankovic.

Ameesha Patel’s last film appearance

On the professional front, Ameesha was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Gadar 2’. She reprised her role as Sakina alongside Sunny Deol in the sequel, which also featured Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in key roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ameesha Patel respond to dating rumors involving Hardik Pandya?

Ameesha Patel responded to online speculation after a video of her and Hardik Pandya went viral. She clarified that a friendly moment had been taken out of context by an X user.

What specifically caused the speculation about Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya?

Speculation arose from a video showing Ameesha introducing Hardik Pandya to friends at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. An X user highlighted her hand on his shoulder as a sign of romance.

What is Hardik Pandya's current relationship status?

Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. He made their relationship Instagram-official on October 10, 2025.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Ameesha Patel Hardik Pandya ENtertainment News Celebrity News
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