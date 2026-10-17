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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Kaan Mai Thooka...How's It Cool?': Salman Khan Grills Qazi Touqeer For Spitting Into ScoutOP's Ear

'Kaan Mai Thooka...How's It Cool?': Salman Khan Grills Qazi Touqeer For Spitting Into ScoutOP's Ear

Qazi Touqeer faces online backlash after spitting into ScoutOP’s ear and joking about it. The Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Salman Khan calling him out over his controversial behaviour.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Qazi Touqeer spat into ScoutOP's ear, sparking controversy.
  • Qazi defended his ear-spitting, calling it just a joke.
  • Physical fight ensued, leading to Nakul's eviction.
  • Salman will confront Qazi about his ear-spitting

Salman Khan is set to confront Qazi Touqeer over his controversial behaviour towards fellow contestant ScoutOP in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The latest promo shows the host questioning Qazi for spitting into ScoutOP's ear, and challenging his claim that the incident was a joke.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan Proposed To Her In 3 Cities Before She Said 'Yes'

Salman Khan Slams Qazi Touqeer After He Spat Into ScoutOP's Eat

In the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, Salman appears visibly displeased as he addresses Qazi’s actions towards ScoutOP. Referring to the incident, the host says, “Ye start hua tha Qazi ne Scout ke kaan mein thooka aur ekdum ganda wala ekdum andar tak. Qazi, isme humour kaise lagta hai?”

He follows up with a pointed question, asking “How is it cool?”

Salman also challenges Qazi over his approach to standing up for his actions and those of others. He said, “Qazi stand lene ka tareeka bhi bhot conveniently badalta hai.”

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up About Panic Attacks, Alcohol Struggles After Divorce From Dhanashree Verma

How Did The Bigg Boss 20 Controversy Begin?

The dispute reportedly began when Qazi hugged ScoutOP, bit his ear and spat into it. Scout initially chose not to escalate the incident. However, Qazi later discussed what had happened with fellow contestants, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, while laughing about it.

Nakul Dhull, who reportedly overheard the conversation, informed Scout about Qazi’s remarks. Scout subsequently confronted Qazi, who defended his behaviour by maintaining that he had been joking.

Nakul Dhull, who overheard the conversation, informed Scout about Qazi’s remarks. Scout then confronted Qazi, who defended his behaviour by maintaining that he had been joking.

During this, Gullu went on to talk to Scout which eventually escalated into a physical altercation between Nakul and Gullu. The incident led to Bigg Boss taking disciplinary action against Nakul, who was subsequently evicted from the house.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Salman Khan confronting Qazi Touqeer about?

Salman Khan is confronting Qazi Touqeer for spitting into fellow contestant ScoutOP's ear. He is questioning Qazi's claim that the incident was a joke.

How did the controversy involving Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP begin?

The dispute started when Qazi hugged ScoutOP, bit his ear, and spat into it. Scout later learned Qazi was laughing about it with others, prompting a confrontation.

What was Qazi Touqeer's defense for his actions?

Qazi Touqeer defended his behavior by maintaining that he had been joking. Salman Khan, however, challenged this claim during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

What was the consequence of the dispute escalating?

After Scout confronted Qazi, a physical altercation occurred between Nakul Dhull and Gullu. This incident ultimately led to Nakul's eviction from the Bigg Boss house.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan ScoutOP Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer Nakul Dhull
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