Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi Touqeer spat into ScoutOP's ear, sparking controversy.

Qazi defended his ear-spitting, calling it just a joke.

Physical fight ensued, leading to Nakul's eviction.

Salman will confront Qazi about his ear-spitting

Salman Khan is set to confront Qazi Touqeer over his controversial behaviour towards fellow contestant ScoutOP in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The latest promo shows the host questioning Qazi for spitting into ScoutOP's ear, and challenging his claim that the incident was a joke.

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Salman Khan Slams Qazi Touqeer After He Spat Into ScoutOP's Eat

In the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, Salman appears visibly displeased as he addresses Qazi’s actions towards ScoutOP. Referring to the incident, the host says, “Ye start hua tha Qazi ne Scout ke kaan mein thooka aur ekdum ganda wala ekdum andar tak. Qazi, isme humour kaise lagta hai?”

He follows up with a pointed question, asking “How is it cool?”

Salman also challenges Qazi over his approach to standing up for his actions and those of others. He said, “Qazi stand lene ka tareeka bhi bhot conveniently badalta hai.”

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How Did The Bigg Boss 20 Controversy Begin?

The dispute reportedly began when Qazi hugged ScoutOP, bit his ear and spat into it. Scout initially chose not to escalate the incident. However, Qazi later discussed what had happened with fellow contestants, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, while laughing about it.

Nakul Dhull, who reportedly overheard the conversation, informed Scout about Qazi’s remarks. Scout subsequently confronted Qazi, who defended his behaviour by maintaining that he had been joking.

Nakul Dhull, who overheard the conversation, informed Scout about Qazi’s remarks. Scout then confronted Qazi, who defended his behaviour by maintaining that he had been joking.

During this, Gullu went on to talk to Scout which eventually escalated into a physical altercation between Nakul and Gullu. The incident led to Bigg Boss taking disciplinary action against Nakul, who was subsequently evicted from the house.