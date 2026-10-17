Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj urges democratic regime change through constitutional means.

Actor criticized Centre's force against protesters, questioning detentions.

Raj questioned 'Har Ghar Tiranga' amid Delhi Tiranga march detentions.

Prakash Raj has called for a change of government, insisting that the fight must remain democratic and within the framework of the Constitution. He criticised the Centre over its handling of protests and the detention of demonstrators ahead of a proposed Tiranga march in Delhi. Not just this, Prakash Raj also went on to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ slogan and said the political battle would continue through the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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Prakash Raj Calls For Democratic Regime Change

Speaking to India Today, Raj went on to assert that citizens would pursue political change through elections and constitutional means. He also drew a distinction between India and neighbouring countries Nepal and Bangladesh.

“We want the regime down, and we will bring it down democratically in this country,” Raj said, outlining an electoral fight from Uttar Pradesh to the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking about India's democratic and constitutional legacy, he added, “We are not Nepal. We are not Bangladesh. We have Ambedkar. We have Gandhi. We have Bhagat Singh. We have a Constitution. We have a right to vote.”

Raj maintained that peaceful demonstrations, public dissent and voting were legitimate ways for citizens to demand change, rather than signs of anarchy.

Prakash Raj Accuses Centre Of Using Force Against Protesters

The actor accused the central government of using force to suppress demonstrators instead of engaging with them. According to Raj, the government's alleged unwillingness to hold discussions has intensified calls for a change in leadership.

“You have pushed us because you are not talking to us. You’re using force,” he said.

Reiterating his support for constitutional resistance, Raj added, “We are not armed. We are armed with the Constitution. We are armed with the right to protest.”

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'I'm Asking Modiji...'

Raj also questioned the detentions ahead of Friday's proposed Tiranga march in Delhi, organised amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Invoking the Prime Minister's national flag campaign, Raj questioned why young people were allegedly being prevented from carrying the Tricolour.

He said, “I’m asking Modiji, what happened to your Har Ghar Tiranga nara?” he said. “The youth of this country want to walk with the Tiranga.”