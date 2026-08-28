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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBaba Ramdev Seeks End To Public Spat With Kangana Ranaut; Sends Gift, Sweets On Raksha Bandhan

Baba Ramdev Seeks End To Public Spat With Kangana Ranaut; Sends Gift, Sweets On Raksha Bandhan

Baba Ramdev reaches out to Kangana Ranaut amid their public spat, sending her sweets and a gift on Raksha Bandhan and calling for dialogue.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramdev extends olive branch, sending Kangana Raksha Bandhan sweets.
  • Feud began with Kangana's 'Generation Gutter' protest remarks.
  • Kangana then challenged Ramdev's comments and past controversies.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has extended an olive branch to Kangana Ranaut amid their recent public spat. He said that he is sending the actor-politician a gift and sweets on Raksha Bandhan. Ramdev also mentioned that he believes disagreements should not turn into hatred and called for disputed to be settled.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Swami Ramdev's 'Jawani' Remarks: ‘Was He Hanging In My Bedroom Like A Bat?’

'Hum Ye Gift Aur Mithai Whitewashed Bhejte Hain'

Ramdev said he wanted to put the recent controversy behind them and conveyed his Raksha Bandhan wishes to Kangana.

He said, "Behen Kangana Ranaut ko, hum ye gift aur mithai whitewashed bhejte hain. Kisi bhi prakar ki, kisi bhi karan se, nafrat desh mai nahi honi chahiye. Ek dusre ke prati ber bhav nahi hona chahiye. Isiliye humne sab ber ka parityag kare, pichle dino ek vivaad utha...vivaad ko samvaad se khatam kare."

He then added, "aaj hum phone bhi lagaenge Kangana behen ko. Unko bolenge Raksha Bandhan ki subhkamnae."

How The Kangana Ranaut-Baba Ramdev Feud Began

The public disagreement emerged after Kangana Ranaut criticised a group of young protesters in the wake of demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Reacting to videos from the protests, the actor-politician referred to the protesters as “Generation Gutter”.

Ramdev later gave his opinions on the same, questioning Kangana's own background while objecting to her remarks about the younger generation.

ALSO READ: ‘Had To Shoot In Undergarments In Front Of 100 Men’: Dia Mirza Recalls 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha' Shoot

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Baba Ramdev

In a subsequent Instagram post, Kangana claimed that she had a "better personality" than Ramdev.

She wrote, "Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (At least the Supreme Court has never named me in a case) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions," the BJP MP said while taking a jibe at the many controversies surrounding Ramdev and his Patanjali brand.

Ramdev later responded to the remarks, saying, "The people of this country know who Swami Ramdev is and what his contribution has been. Therefore, I do not want to make any remarks about people of such stature."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Baba Ramdev doing to resolve his dispute with Kangana Ranaut?

He is sending her a gift and sweets for Raksha Bandhan to put the controversy behind them. He also plans to call her to convey his wishes.

How did the public disagreement between Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev start?

The feud began after Kangana criticized young protesters as “Generation Gutter”. Ramdev then objected to her remarks and questioned her background.

How did Baba Ramdev respond to Kangana Ranaut's criticism?

Ramdev stated he would not make remarks about people of such stature. He believes the people of the country know his identity and contributions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev Raksha Bandhan ENtertainment News KANGANA RANAUT Baba Ramdev Kangana Ranaut Feud
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