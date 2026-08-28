Baba Ramdev Seeks End To Public Spat With Kangana Ranaut; Sends Gift, Sweets On Raksha Bandhan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramdev extends olive branch, sending Kangana Raksha Bandhan sweets.

Feud began with Kangana's 'Generation Gutter' protest remarks.

Kangana then challenged Ramdev's comments and past controversies.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has extended an olive branch to Kangana Ranaut amid their recent public spat. He said that he is sending the actor-politician a gift and sweets on Raksha Bandhan. Ramdev also mentioned that he believes disagreements should not turn into hatred and called for disputed to be settled.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Swami Ramdev's 'Jawani' Remarks: ‘Was He Hanging In My Bedroom Like A Bat?’

'Hum Ye Gift Aur Mithai Whitewashed Bhejte Hain'

Ramdev said he wanted to put the recent controversy behind them and conveyed his Raksha Bandhan wishes to Kangana.

He said, "Behen Kangana Ranaut ko, hum ye gift aur mithai whitewashed bhejte hain. Kisi bhi prakar ki, kisi bhi karan se, nafrat desh mai nahi honi chahiye. Ek dusre ke prati ber bhav nahi hona chahiye. Isiliye humne sab ber ka parityag kare, pichle dino ek vivaad utha...vivaad ko samvaad se khatam kare."

He then added, "aaj hum phone bhi lagaenge Kangana behen ko. Unko bolenge Raksha Bandhan ki subhkamnae."

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev says, "I am sending this gift and these sweets to our sister, Kangana Ranaut, by post. There should be no hatred in the country for any reason, and there should be no hostility towards one another. That is why we have completely given… pic.twitter.com/MXZu07EUzv — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2026

How The Kangana Ranaut-Baba Ramdev Feud Began

The public disagreement emerged after Kangana Ranaut criticised a group of young protesters in the wake of demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Reacting to videos from the protests, the actor-politician referred to the protesters as “Generation Gutter”.

Ramdev later gave his opinions on the same, questioning Kangana's own background while objecting to her remarks about the younger generation.

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Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Baba Ramdev

In a subsequent Instagram post, Kangana claimed that she had a "better personality" than Ramdev.

She wrote, "Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (At least the Supreme Court has never named me in a case) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions," the BJP MP said while taking a jibe at the many controversies surrounding Ramdev and his Patanjali brand.

Ramdev later responded to the remarks, saying, "The people of this country know who Swami Ramdev is and what his contribution has been. Therefore, I do not want to make any remarks about people of such stature."